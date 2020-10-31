Where candidates are headed 72 hours before Election Day

On the final weekend of the 2020 electoral cycle, candidates are criss-crossing the country to make their closing arguments in America's battleground states.

The state of play: The Biden campaign will will have running mate Sen. Kamala Harris making multiple stops in south Florida while the former VP appears in Flint and Detroit, Michigan on Saturday.

Vice President Mike Pence will be stopping in North Carolina while President Trump makes a bid for Pennsylvania.

Campaign surrogates are also out and about:

For the Trump team, first lady Melania Trump will visit Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, Donald Trump Jr. travels to Michigan, Ivanka Trump will be in Ohio, Eric Trump in Florida and Tiffany Trump in Minnesota.

The Biden campaign is separately sending Stacy Abrams and former second lady Jill Biden to North Carolina, and Harris' husband Doug Emhoff is off to Virginia.

A look at the scene:

Photo: Jose Juarez/AP

President Trump and Air Force One take off from a campaign rally yesterday at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Mich.

Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Joe Biden, wearing a mask, speaks to an audience in social-distancing circles, at a campaign stop in Milwaukee yesterday.