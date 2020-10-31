Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Where candidates are headed 72 hours before Election Day

Courtesy of Fox News. Photo: Jose Juarez/AP

On the final weekend of the 2020 electoral cycle, candidates are criss-crossing the country to make their closing arguments in America's battleground states.

The state of play: The Biden campaign will will have running mate Sen. Kamala Harris making multiple stops in south Florida while the former VP appears in Flint and Detroit, Michigan on Saturday.

  • Vice President Mike Pence will be stopping in North Carolina while President Trump makes a bid for Pennsylvania.

Campaign surrogates are also out and about:

  • For the Trump team, first lady Melania Trump will visit Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, Donald Trump Jr. travels to Michigan, Ivanka Trump will be in Ohio, Eric Trump in Florida and Tiffany Trump in Minnesota.
  • The Biden campaign is separately sending Stacy Abrams and former second lady Jill Biden to North Carolina, and Harris' husband Doug Emhoff is off to Virginia.

A look at the scene:

Photo: Jose Juarez/AP

President Trump and Air Force One take off from a campaign rally yesterday at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Mich.

Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Joe Biden, wearing a mask, speaks to an audience in social-distancing circles, at a campaign stop in Milwaukee yesterday.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
Oct 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris, the new left's insider

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images     

Progressive leaders see Sen. Kamala Harris, if she's elected vice president, as their conduit to a post-Biden Democratic Party where the power will be in younger, more diverse and more liberal hands.

  • Why it matters: The party's rising left sees Harris as the best hope for penetrating Joe Biden's older, largely white inner circle.

If Biden wins, Harris will become the first woman, first Black American and first Indian American to serve as a U.S. vice president — and would instantly be seen as the first in line for the presidency should Biden decide against seeking a second term.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
Oct 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden pledges effort to reunite separated immigrant children with their families

In a new ad, Joe Biden pledges to sign an executive order to form a task force dedicated to finding the parents of 545 children separated from their families at the southern border.

Why it matters: The Biden campaign is focusing on Latino voters just days before the election. The campaign had previously launched an ad focused on the family separations at the border called "Números."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The massive early vote

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Early voting in the 2020 election across the U.S. on Friday had already reached 61.7% of 2016's total turnout, according to state data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and its resultant social-distancing measures prompted a massive uptick in both mail-in ballots and early voting nationwide, setting up an unprecedented and potentially tumultuous count in the hours and days after the polls close on Nov. 3.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!