What we're watching in 2020

Politics: To what extent will President Trump and his campaign be able to convert a Republican-led Senate trial into enduring political advantage? By November 2020, will impeachment be just another forgotten series of Trump news cycles, or will it have given him additional tools to wield or weaknesses to manage? — Jonathan Swan

Business: People can't stop talking about it: Will 2020 finally be year the next recession hits? As Magic 8 Ball might say, "reply hazy." — Jennifer A. Kingson

Tech: On the policy front, we will be watching to see if the techlash-related hand wringing actually leads to greater regulation or antitrust enforcement. On the pure tech front, 2020 will be a little early to see truly consumer-ready AR glasses — but expect to see more experimentation, both in smartphones and beyond. — Ina Fried

Media: How will big tech companies police their systems for malicious content and political manipulation ahead of the 2020 election? — Sara Fischer

Health care: Congress punted surprise medical bill and prescription drug legislation last month, saying that it can be addressed this year — giving the health care industry more time to lobby against the measures. And on the campaign trail, moderates will keep duking it out against progressives over whether a public option or Medicare for All is the best vision for the future. — Caitlin Owens

Energy: I’ll be keeping an eye out for whether the world’s biggest oil companies, under pressure from advocates, will make more concrete and deeper climate commitments. — Ben Geman

World: Will the U.S. and North Korea return to “fire and fury” after missing Pyongyang’s end-of-year deadline for a breakthrough in the nuclear talks? How will the U.S. election factor into that, as well as into the U.S.-Iran standoff? — Dave Lawler

China: 2020 is a make-or-break year for Huawei—and for U.S. attempts to keep it out of global 5G networks. Will Canada and European nations follow U.S. warnings and give 5G contracts elsewhere (or simply delay), or will the promise of cheap Chinese 5G prove too alluring to resist? — Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

Future: I'm watching how robots and machines will continue to gnaw away at jobs. Experts predict that 2020 will be the year that the economy really starts to feel the impact of automation-fueled job losses. Look for these waves of disruption to hit the American heartland the hardest as big cities keep getting the bulk of new job creation. — Erica Pandey

Cities: The Census will be top of mind for city leaders to ensure residents are counted appropriately. In addition, the frequency of cybersecurity attacks targeting state and city governments will likely continue to increase, forcing more officials to make the hard choice between paying a ransom demanded by hackers or spending the millions it takes to rebuild systems. — Kim Hart

Transportation: Electric vehicles are beginning to enter the mainstream, with more models to choose from in dealer showrooms, but widespread adoption will depend on how quickly battery prices fall and charging stations spread. The industry is working hard on both challenges, but in the meantime, buyers are finding that hybrids are a good placeholder. — Joann Muller

Space: All eyes will be on SpaceX and Boeing as both companies aim to get NASA astronauts launching to the International Space Station this year. Will 2020 finally be the year that sees humans sent to orbit from U.S. soil for the first time since the end of the space shuttle program? — Miriam Kramer

Sports: I'll be watching the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Games. Who will emerge as the face(s) of Team USA — and the Olympics as a whole — now that global/generational superstars like Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt have retired? — Kendall Baker