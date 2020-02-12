Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What to watch in New Hampshire

Alexi McCammond

Klobuchar waves to supporters at a polling location in Manchester. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

MANCHESTER, N.H. —  After the mess and delays of Iowa, Democrats are looking to tonight's presidential primary for some clarity as to whether Bernie Sanders emerges as a clear frontrunner — or whether this remains a crowded field through Super Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's unlikely that Pete Buttigieg pulls off a surprise victory, but if he's a close second to the Vermont senator with the regional advantage, that would be a huge boost for the 38-year-old former mayor of a town around 100,000 whose prospects skyrocketed after his performance in Iowa.

  • And watch for Amy Klobuchar, another moderate in the field and a come-from-behind player, who could have a shot at placing third.
  • Most of the polls closed at 7 pm Eastern, but the rest will remain open until 8 pm.

Details: If Klobuchar beats Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, it would give her campaign a shot of confidence and momentum — and likely dollars — to continue into Nevada. It also could make it that much harder for Warren and Biden's campaigns to make the electability case.

  • Klobuchar's campaign feels good about New Hampshire because of how often she was hitting the airwaves while stuck in D.C. for the Senate impeachment trial. 
  • They've been hosting events around the clock — including a last-minute add at 9:30 pm yesterday — to put her in front of as many voters as possible. 
  • They say they've been spending their money wisely, especially by not hiring huge staff like other campaigns.
  • And they're banking on the political makeup and trends of the state: "Expectations are different here because of the independent voters and New Hampshire likes to elect women," said one campaign aide. 

You can't walk around New Hampshire without hearing mumbles about whether Biden's campaign is over. He left the state earlier today before polls closed to hustle to South Carolina to protect his firewall of black voters he's relied on, while others have done the same this week through their surrogates and teams on the ground.

  • Biden's team has done what it can — and tonight, they're trying to save face after a disappointing finish in Iowa.

Don't forget: In modern history, candidates don't place worse than second in New Hampshire and still go on to become the nominee.

  • But history has rarely had to account for such a crowded Democratic field.

Alexi McCammond

What to watch for at tonight's Democratic debate

Candidates at the last Democratic debate in Iowa. Photo: Robyn Beck/Getty Images

The biggest story heading into New Hampshire is Pete Buttigieg's meteoric rise, which has the potential to shift the dynamics of the primary field and is rattling his rivals to his left and right.

The state of play: Following his strong showing in Iowa, Buttigieg jumped 12 percentage points in a New Hampshire poll between Monday (the day of the Iowa caucus) and Thursday, and his opponents are saying his name more regularly in their stump speeches throughout the state.

Zachary Basu

4 key takeaways from the Democratic debate in New Hampshire

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The attacks grew more direct and the fault lines more defined Friday night at the eighth Democratic debate, as candidates looked to either capitalize on their Iowa momentum or stop the bleeding four days before New Hampshire primary.

Why it matters: Pete Buttigieg has the chance to make a huge statement if he can pull off a victory in New Hampshire, a state that his fellow Iowa frontrunner Bernie Sanders won in a landslide in 2016. Joe Biden, meanwhile, seemed ready to concede at the outset of the debate: "I took a hit in Iowa, and I’ll probably take one here."

Margaret TalevMike AllenAlexi McCammond

Bloomberg's monopoly, Biden's market crash

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Spencer Platt/Getty Staff, Joe Raedle/Getty Staff

MANCHESTER, N.H.— The political market is rendering two unambiguous trend lines: Mike Bloomberg's TV monopoly is fueling his surge into the top tier of Democratic presidential rivals, and cash-strapped Joe Biden is crashing.

State of play: The billionaire and former New York mayor is achieving a critical mass in national polls and capturing the attention of the media, establishment Democrats (and Republicans) and the betting market. And the former vice president is dropping in those same metrics.

