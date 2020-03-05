7 mins ago - Economy & Business

What the Fed has learned about the coronavirus outbreak

Dion Rabouin

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The COVID-19 outbreak began weighing on U.S. businesses even before the virus had really begun its spread in the U.S., the Fed's latest beige book shows.

Why it matters: The extent of the outbreak can't yet be quantified, but the report, a collection of anecdotes from the central bank’s business contacts around the country, suggests U.S. firms could be in for a significant slowdown in March.

  • The reporting period for the beige book ended on Feb. 24, two days before the first U.S. case of unknown origin, in which an American was affected without visiting the virus' epicenter or being in contact with a person who had.

What happened: The Fed's report contained 48 mentions of the term "coronavirus," and while the report characterized the U.S. economy as growing at a "modest to moderate pace," it also noted the St. Louis and Kansas City districts, which include 12 Midwestern and Southern states, reported no growth during this period.

What it said: "Consumer spending generally picked up, but growth was uneven across the nation."

  • "Overall, growth in tourism was flat to modest."
  • "There were indications that the coronavirus was negatively impacting travel and tourism in the U.S."
  • "Manufacturing activity expanded in most parts of the country; however, some supply chain delays were reported as a result of the coronavirus and several Districts said that producers feared further disruptions in the coming weeks."

The big picture: The Fed took the highly unusual step of cutting U.S. interest rates by 50 basis points Tuesday in order to soothe markets, but many economists fear the virus could send the country (and potentially the world) into a recession this year.

The bottom line: If quickly contained, the virus' economic impact would be minimal. Fiscal and monetary authorities around the globe are joining together to reduce the virus's impact, but if its spread continues there is limited action policymakers can take.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin

After its emergency rate cut, investors wonder what the Fed knows

Jerome Powell. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Investors and President Trump want the same thing after Tuesday's surprise 50 basis point cut by the Fed: more cuts.

The state of play: The announcement, two weeks to the day before the beginning of the central bank's scheduled March 17–18 policy meeting, has investors scratching their heads. "The Fed pulled the fire alarm without telling anybody why," Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist at the Economic Outlook Group, tells Axios.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

Market overwhelmingly expects rate cut next month

Data: CME Group; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

In one week, futures traders have gone from seeing virtually no chance of a rate cut at the Fed's next policy meeting to a more than three-quarters likelihood.

Why it matters: Economists aren't sure a rate cut would be effective at offsetting the damage from the coronavirus outbreak, and would put the Fed in a weaker position to bolster the economy should the U.S. fall into a recession.

Go deeperArrowFeb 28, 2020 - Economy & Business
Axios

Coronavirus updates: California declares state of emergency after virus-related death

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening as the state confirmed its first death from the novel coronavirus, an elderly patient who'd traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship, as the number of cases continued to rise.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to combat the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 95,000 people in over 80 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections. The global death toll is nearing 3,300.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health