33 mins ago - Economy & Business

Federal Reserve: Coronavirus poses "evolving risk" to the economy

Courtenay Brown

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell took the rare move Friday of issuing a statement meant to reassure investors, one that opened the door to a possible interest rate cut.

Why it matters: The Fed rarely issues statements like this outside of policy meetings and scheduled public appearances. It came as the stock market continues its steep decline this week. Stocks briefly pared some losses after the 2:30 p.m. EST statement came out.

"The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."
— Jerome Powell, in a statement

Between the lines: In recent days, traders piled on bets that the Fed would change its wait-and-see stance and cut interest rates in mid-March because of the coronavirus.

  • Bank of America predicted Friday that the Fed would trim rates by 50 basis points, considered an emergency measure.

8 hours ago - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

The Fed may be setting the table for 2020 rate cuts

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Fed looks to be laying the groundwork to lower U.S. interest rates this year, just as they did in April 2019 before cutting rates in July, September and October.

Why it matters: A Fed rate cut makes taking on debt more attractive for U.S. consumers and businesses, helping to juice the economy, but also puts the central bank in a weaker position to fight off a potential recession.

Ben Geman

The Fed eyes joining climate-focused coalition of central banks

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is likely to join the Network for Greening the Financial System, a coalition of central banks committed to fighting climate change, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture: The Fed, despite President Trump's dismissal of climate change, has been focusing on the topic more. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that bank officials had already attended meetings of the coalition, which it had previously avoided joining.

