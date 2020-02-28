40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Market overwhelmingly expects rate cut next month

In one week, futures traders have gone from seeing virtually no chance of a rate cut at the Fed's next policy meeting to a more than three-quarters likelihood.

Why it matters: Economists aren't sure a rate cut would be effective at offsetting the damage from the coronavirus outbreak, and would put the Fed in a weaker position to bolster the economy should the U.S. fall into a recession.

  • But under chair Jerome Powell, the Fed has not gone against the market once in two years of policy meetings.

Details: Markets see significant likelihood the Fed cuts rates three times this year, and sees one rate cut each by the European Central Bank and Bank of England this year.

  • This is despite the Fed barely holding U.S. interest rates at a positive real level (above the rate of inflation), the ECB holding rates at -0.5%, and the BoE with rates at all-time lows.

Be smart: "With Fed rate cut probabilities for the March meeting now at 70% either Powell, [vice chair Richard Clarida or N.Y. Fed president John Williams] need to address the shift in market expectations," RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas tells Axios in an email.

  • "If this is left unattended the Fed runs the risk of a major market upset around its March 17-18 meeting."

Yes, but: “The problem with doing monetary stimulus is that it will have limited impact on the effects of the virus,” Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, tells Bloomberg.

  • “The COVID-19 virus is keeping people from work, the supply chain is disrupted and tourists are not going to Italy. Monetary policy can do very little.”

The Fed may be setting the table for 2020 rate cuts

The Fed looks to be laying the groundwork to lower U.S. interest rates this year, just as they did in April 2019 before cutting rates in July, September and October.

Why it matters: A Fed rate cut makes taking on debt more attractive for U.S. consumers and businesses, helping to juice the economy, but also puts the central bank in a weaker position to fight off a potential recession.

The market is expecting multiple rate cuts in 2020

Just four days into February, traders have thrown out the Fed's guidance that it will remain on the sidelines in 2020, and lined up bets for multiple U.S. interest-rate cuts.

What's happening: Fed fund futures prices show that as the coronavirus outbreak has worsened, expectations are rising that the Fed will take action, as policymakers did last year when the U.S.-China trade war began to ravage the manufacturing, trade and transportation industries.

Judy Shelton vs. Fed independence

President Trump hasn't given up on his dream of politicizing the Fed. After failing to get Herman Cain and Stephen Moore onto the Fed's board of governors, his latest candidate is one of his former campaign advisers, Judy Shelton, who testified in front of the Senate Banking Committee today.

Why it matters: Shelton is no more qualified to sit on the Fed board than Cain or Moore. But she's already further along in the process than either of them ever managed.

