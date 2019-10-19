As WeWork runs out of money, SoftBank Group is orchestrating the company's "rescue financing plan" that could value it below $8 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: $8 billion is a slim fraction of the $47 billion valuation WeWork gleaned in January. The rescue plan also comes after the office-sharing business slammed the brakes on its IPO, causing company bonds to tumble. Sources tell Axios' Dan Primack that the IPO process should resume in mid-to-late October — but WeWork is still in financial free fall.

