WeWork files for long-awaited IPO

WeWork on Wednesday filed to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering, although the ultimate offering amount is expected to be at least three times larger.
My thought bubble: There is a ton of investor skepticism over WeWork's business model, with expectations that it could receive Tesla-like treatment from public shorts. That's one reason why the company plans to increase its cash cushion by securing a $6 billion credit facility in conjunction with the IPO.
- WeWork reports a $904 million net loss on around $1.5 billion in revenue for the first half of 2019.
- Losses climbed by 25% from $722 million in the first half of 2018, while revenue more than doubled from $764 million.
- The company has raised over $8 billion in venture capital since its 2010 founding, including an infusion earlier this year from SoftBank at a $42 billion valuation.
- SoftBank is the company's largest outside shareholder, followed by Benchmark Capital and J.P. Morgan.
WeWork did not disclose the stock exchange on which it plans to list, but did say it will trade under ticker symbol "WE."
