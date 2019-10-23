What's happening: WeWork said SoftBank had committed to provide significant funding, including $5 billion in new financing "and the launching of a tender offer by SoftBank of up to $3 billion for existing shareholders."

"Additionally, SoftBank will be accelerating an existing commitment to fund $1.5 billion," WeWork said.

WeWork founder and non-executive chairman Adam Neumann will become a "board observer." The size of the board will be expanded and it will receive voting control over Neumann’s shares.

What's next: WeWork said its board would appoint SoftBank Group Corp. chief operating officer Marcelo Claure executive chairman of the WeWork board of directors, "effective upon closing of the accelerated $1.5 billion payment commitment."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.