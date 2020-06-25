59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

West Virginia governor pushed out top health official after questioning coronavirus data

Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) on Wednesday pushed Cathy Slemp, the state's public health commissioner, to resign hours after Justice publicly questioned the accuracy of coronavirus data in the state, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: Roughly a dozen West Virginia counties are seeing their case counts grow. Justice said he expressed a "lack of confidence” in Slemp to the secretary West Virginia's health department, who subsequently asked for and received Slemp's resignation, according to a statement.

  • A spokesperson for the state's public health department separately noted that there were discrepancies in COVID-19 data at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County.
  • Slemp was a frequent figure at the state coronavirus press briefings and previously received praise from Justice for her response to the outbreak.

The big picture: Justice has declined to tighten coronavirus restrictions as the state continues its gradual reopening. Per John's Hopkins University, West Virginia has over 2,600 coronavirus cases and has seen 92 deaths as of Wednesday.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 9,394,558 — Total deaths: 481,078 — Total recoveries — 4,716,476Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 2,378,648 — Total deaths: 121,932 — Total recoveries: 656,161 — Total tested: 28,567,355Map.
  3. States: West Virginia governor pushed out top health official after questioning coronavirus data Houston hospitals near capacityN.C. governor issues statewide order on face coverings.
  4. 2020: DNC outlines coronavirus-adjusted plans for August convention.
  5. Public health: The U.S. divide on coronavirus masksThe pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism — 65% of Americans would rather return to lockdown if cases spike.
  6. Business: A $5 million prize for putting people back to work.
  7. Travel: One-third of group of spring breakers on Mexico trip contracted coronavirus.
  8. 1 🏰 thing: Disneyland stalls July 17 reopening.
Biden to accept nomination at pared-down Milwaukee convention

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee announced on Wednesday that Milwaukee will anchor the main events for its August nominating convention, but that state delegations should plan on conducting business remotely in order to avoid "risking public health" through travel.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden is still set to accept the Democratic Party's nomination in Milwaukee this summer, but organizers are rebranding the event as a “Convention Across America” — with four nights of programming from Aug. 17-20 broadcast from various satellite cities and led by Emmy-award winning producer Ricky Kirshner.

Tuesday night's primary tides show cracks in the system

Voting in Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

There are plenty of votes left to be counted, but a few trend lines from Tuesday's primary elections are worthy of your time:

  1. The AOC-backed Justice Democrats showed considerable strength.
  2. President Trump's endorsement wasn't worth its weight in gold.
  3. The absentee balloting process will require a reset in expectations.
  4. America needs young people to step up as polling workers.
