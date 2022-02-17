Sign up for our daily briefing

The West's more flammable nights

Andrew Freedman

Changes in the number of nighttime hours that burnable land spent above a threshold of an index known as the vapor pressure demand. Map: Balch et al., Nature

A new study found that the West is experiencing an increasing occurrence of hot, dry nights that are contributing to more intense wildfires.

Why it matters: The trends identified in the study, published in the journal Nature, mean that wildfires are able to grow larger and destroy more structures than they used to. It also means less rest for firefighters.

Zoom in: The researchers found there are now about 11 more flammable nights every year in the West compared with 1979, a 45% increase in four decades.

Between the lines: The study examined changes in a metric called the vapor pressure deficit, which captures how primed the air and land are for burning.

  • They also analyzed satellite imagery for about 82,000 fires to find a threshold value, beyond which intense nighttime fires can be supported.
  • They found a 36% increase in annual average flammable nighttime hours between 1979 and 2020.

What they found: The study shows nighttime fires increased in intensity by 7.2% from 2003 to 2020 globally. But in the West, that figure is 28%.

What they're saying: “Night is the critical time for slowing a speeding fire—and wildfire’s night brakes are failing,” said study lead author and the University of Colorado climate scientist Jennifer Balch in a statement.

Go deeper ... Southwest megadrought: Last 2 decades were driest in 1,200 years

Go deeper

Axios
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Oregon Supreme Court says Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor

Photo: Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images

The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday said that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor.

The big picture: Kristof had challenged Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's determination that he was ineligible to run for governor because the state's constitution requires candidates to be a resident for at least three years before the election in which they are running.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Carl Icahn eyeing McDonald's proxy fight over treatment of pigs

Carl Icahn. Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Carl Icahn says he's prepared to launch a proxy fight at McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) if the fast-food giant doesn't stop using suppliers who house pregnant pigs in small boxes.

Why it matters: Icahn is demanding that McDonald's prioritize something other than profits, which is a jagged departure from the activist investor's oeuvre. It's also unusual because Icahn holds only around $25,000 worth of McDonald's stock.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Biden expects Russia to invade Ukraine in "next several days"

A Ukrainian kindergarten shelled by Russian-backed forces. Photo: Ukrainian Chief of General Staff / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Biden told reporters Thursday that his "sense" is that Russia will invade Ukraine "within the next several days," as troops and supplies continue to arrive at the border and international monitors report shelling across the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.

The latest: "Every indication that we have is that they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden said, warning that the risk is "very high." He added that there is still a "path to diplomacy," but that he has no plans to reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

