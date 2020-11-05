If Joe Biden pulls off a win, inauguration is still two and a half months from now, and the virus is raging. "The question now is whether leaders in hard hit areas who have favored a light touch will implement more aggressive covid control measures now that Election Day has passed," Johns Hopkins' Caitlin Rivers tweeted yesterday.

By the numbers: The U.S. reported 103,087 new daily coronavirus infections yesterday — a new single-day record for cases, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

What they're saying:

For now, President Trump is insisting that the country is "rounding the corner" on the pandemic and ignoring the advice of most scientists and public health experts.

"Trump is not in charge. He's given up, he has basically implied, 'I don't care about this' and he has turned it over to the governors," Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease expert at Emory University, told NYT.

What we're watching: How bad things can get before something has to change, especially in the parts of the country most resistant to mask wearing and social distancing measures.