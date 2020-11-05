Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

We're stuck in pandemic limbo

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Data: Covid Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

If Joe Biden pulls off a win, inauguration is still two and a half months from now, and the virus is raging. "The question now is whether leaders in hard hit areas who have favored a light touch will implement more aggressive covid control measures now that Election Day has passed," Johns Hopkins' Caitlin Rivers tweeted yesterday.

By the numbers: The U.S. reported 103,087 new daily coronavirus infections yesterday — a new single-day record for cases, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

What they're saying:

  • For now, President Trump is insisting that the country is "rounding the corner" on the pandemic and ignoring the advice of most scientists and public health experts.
  • "Trump is not in charge. He's given up, he has basically implied, 'I don't care about this' and he has turned it over to the governors," Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease expert at Emory University, told NYT.

What we're watching: How bad things can get before something has to change, especially in the parts of the country most resistant to mask wearing and social distancing measures.

Ashley GoldKyle Daly
2 hours ago - Technology

Tech's misinformation fight: Winning the battle, not the war

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Although tech platforms have made good on promises to check false election claims from political figures — up to and including the president — those efforts haven't turned the tide in the broader war on misinformation.

Between the lines: Dedicated spreaders of misinformation are finding ways around platforms' rules. Sometimes enforcement actions themselves provide fresh fuel for otherwise baseless conspiracy theories that the media, Big Tech and Democrats are colluding to steal the election from President Trump.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory with wins in Michigan, Wisconsin

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Nevada or Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Hans NicholsMike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Senate wins wreak havoc on Biden transition plans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Republicans' likely hold on the Senate is forcing Joe Biden's transition team to consider limiting its prospective Cabinet nominees to those who Mitch McConnell can live with, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The new Senate political math could dash the ambitions of some Democrats, including those who have clashed with Republicans.

