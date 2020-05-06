Wendy's locations run out of burgers as meat shortages hit consumers
Photo: Frederic J .Brown/AFP via Getty Images
A fifth of Wendy’s 1,043 fast-food restaurants have run out of meat, an analysis by the financial firm Stephens found, per the New York Times.
Why it matters: The days of unlimited meat options have temporarily come to an end across the U.S. — and, while meat is still available, consumers are likely to face localized purchase limits or shortages as supply chains creak under the strain of the coronavirus.
The big picture: Dozens of meat plants around the country shuttered as workers came down with the coronavirus in recent weeks. And supply chain shifts — as wholesale demand plummeted with restaurant closures — also impacted the industry.
- Grocers like Costco, Kroger and Hy-Vee have announced that they're limiting the number of fresh beef, poultry or pork items that customers can make with each purchase.
- President Trump signed an executive order last week under the Defense Production Act aimed at keeping meat plants open, labelling the facilities as "critical infrastructure."
What to watch: Analysts expect the temporary fresh beef shortages to reach their peak around Memorial Day, per the Times.