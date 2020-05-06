22 mins ago - Health

Wendy's locations run out of burgers as meat shortages hit consumers

Photo: Frederic J .Brown/AFP via Getty Images

A fifth of Wendy’s 1,043 fast-food restaurants have run out of meat, an analysis by the financial firm Stephens found, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: The days of unlimited meat options have temporarily come to an end across the U.S. — and, while meat is still available, consumers are likely to face localized purchase limits or shortages as supply chains creak under the strain of the coronavirus.

The big picture: Dozens of meat plants around the country shuttered as workers came down with the coronavirus in recent weeks. And supply chain shifts — as wholesale demand plummeted with restaurant closures — also impacted the industry.

  • Grocers like Costco, Kroger and Hy-Vee have announced that they're limiting the number of fresh beef, poultry or pork items that customers can make with each purchase.
  • President Trump signed an executive order last week under the Defense Production Act aimed at keeping meat plants open, labelling the facilities as "critical infrastructure."

What to watch: Analysts expect the temporary fresh beef shortages to reach their peak around Memorial Day, per the Times.

Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll

Trump at a factory in Phoenix that makes N-95 masks. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has complained to advisers about the way coronavirus deaths are being calculated, suggesting the real numbers are actually lower — and a number of his senior aides share this view, according to sources with direct knowledge.

What's next: A senior administration official said he expects the president to begin publicly questioning the death toll as it closes in on his predictions for the final death count and damages him politically.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,709,800 — Total deaths: 259,695 — Total recoveries — 1,225,364Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,210,822 — Total deaths: 71,463 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. States: Cuomo says coronavirus surging nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  4. Business: Automakers to resume production amid cautious signs of buyer demand.
  5. Federal government: Trump says coronavirus task force will continue "indefinitely" but focus on reopening.
  6. World: U.S. statements on coronavirus origins diverge from allies — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Facebook unveils its independent appeals board

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook's independent Oversight Board will be led by two U.S. constitutional scholars, a former prime minister of Denmark and a former official with the Organization of American States.

The big picture: The board is a first-of-its-kind internet governance body, which Facebook spent $130 million to fund to provide independent review of its content moderation decisions.

