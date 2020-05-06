Wendy's locations run out of burgers as meat shortages hit consumers

A fifth of Wendy’s 1,043 fast-food restaurants have run out of meat, an analysis by the financial firm Stephens found, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: The days of unlimited meat options have temporarily come to an end across the U.S. — and, while meat is still available, consumers are likely to face localized purchase limits or shortages as supply chains creak under the strain of the coronavirus.

The big picture: Dozens of meat plants around the country shuttered as workers came down with the coronavirus in recent weeks. And supply chain shifts — as wholesale demand plummeted with restaurant closures — also impacted the industry.

Grocers like Costco, Kroger and Hy-Vee have announced that they're limiting the number of fresh beef, poultry or pork items that customers can make with each purchase.

President Trump signed an executive order last week under the Defense Production Act aimed at keeping meat plants open, labelling the facilities as "critical infrastructure."

What to watch: Analysts expect the temporary fresh beef shortages to reach their peak around Memorial Day, per the Times.