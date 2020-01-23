Actress Annabella Sciorra took the stand at Harvey Weinstein's trial on Thursday to confront the media mogul over his alleged rape of her in the 1990s.

What they're saying: Sciorra told the jury that Weinstein barged into her apartment in the mid-1990s and raped her, AP reports. She recounted trying to force him off by kicking and punching him. Roughly a month later, Sciorra says she ran into Weinstein and confronted him over the incident, to which he responded: "That’s what all the nice Catholic girls say," adding, "This remains between you and I."