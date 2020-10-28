WebEx launches a version for governments

Cisco's WebEx will announce today a new version of its conferencing software designed specifically for legislatures and other governmental bodies.

Why it matters: With the pandemic, governments around the world are trying to function remotely and securely.

How it works: WebEx Legislate offers features like secure voting and a way for members to meet one-on-one or in groups on a virtual "floor," as well as breakouts designed to mimic a caucus meeting. It will be offered globally and is slated to be available before the end of the year.

The big picture: Tools like WebEx and Zoom are being called on to do an array of tasks beyond corporate meetings, ranging from IPO roadshows to kids' birthday parties. Cisco already has a custom version of its software designed for correctional institution visits and courtrooms.

My thought bubble: Expect to see more video tools customized to specific tasks and industries.