47 mins ago - Technology

WebEx launches a version for governments

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Cisco

Cisco's WebEx will announce today a new version of its conferencing software designed specifically for legislatures and other governmental bodies.

Why it matters: With the pandemic, governments around the world are trying to function remotely and securely.

How it works: WebEx Legislate offers features like secure voting and a way for members to meet one-on-one or in groups on a virtual "floor," as well as breakouts designed to mimic a caucus meeting. It will be offered globally and is slated to be available before the end of the year.

The big picture: Tools like WebEx and Zoom are being called on to do an array of tasks beyond corporate meetings, ranging from IPO roadshows to kids' birthday parties. Cisco already has a custom version of its software designed for correctional institution visits and courtrooms.

My thought bubble: Expect to see more video tools customized to specific tasks and industries.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
2 mins ago - Health

Trump's testing czar: The COVID surge "is real" and not just caused by more tests

Assistant Secretary of Health Adm. Brett Giroir, who leads the federal government's coronavirus testing response, pushed back on Wednesday against President Trump's continued claims that rising coronavirus cases are a product of increased testing.

The big picture: Every available piece of data shows that the pandemic is getting worse again across the country. Hospitalizations are on the rise — and some hospitals are warning that they could soon be overwhelmed — while 13 states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report moves Texas to "toss up" in presidential race

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Cook Political Report moved Texas from "lean Republican" to "toss up" for the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Texas, which has 38 electoral votes, hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1976. A win for Biden in the historically red state would likely be a knockout blow against Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Why the pandemic's carbon cuts still won't head off a climate emergency

Expand chart
Data: BloombergNEF; Chart: Axios Visuals

Global carbon emissions from energy, which are the lion's share, will never fully come back from pre-pandemic levels — recovering from a pandemic-fueled decline but sinking again around 2027 with renewable energy on the rise — according to a BloombergNEF analysis.

But, but, but: It still won't prevent the planet from cooking, as the firm still sees enough emissions to lead to over 3.3°C of warming above preindustrial levels by century's end.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow