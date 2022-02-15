With the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in coming in June, Garrett Graff is out Tuesday with the 216,000-word, 793-page "Watergate: A New History."

Why it matters: Graff told me it's the first "start-to-finish narrative history of Watergate written since the 1990s — and the story as we understand it has changed significantly."

Garrett tells me it's been rumored "for 50 years that Secretary of Defense James Schlesinger issued an order in the final days/hours of the Nixon presidency ... that ... took away Nixon's nuclear launch powers."

"Schlesinger claimed as such in the 1970s, but no one ever found proof," Graff continued.

as such in the 1970s, but no one ever found proof," Graff continued. "Until now. I located a front-line soldier in a nuclear-armed unit in that August of 1974 who remembers the order ... It's an unprecedented extra-legal order ... since the president has unchecked nuclear launch authority."

"The message was blunt," the officer told Graff, requesting anonymity to speak about classified orders even a half-century later.

He paraphrased the order he saw that night in Bavaria: "No troops shall be deployed unless co-signed by Dr. Henry Kissinger, Secretary of State. Please inform Command. Sent: James R Schlesinger, Secretary of Defense."

Read an excerpt ... Order the book.