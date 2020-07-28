37 mins ago - Economy & Business

HBO's "Watchmen" leads Emmy nominations with 26

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

HBO's dystopian superhero series "Watchmen" has earned a leading 26 Emmy nominations, the Television Academy announced Tuesday.

The big picture: TV shows are under a different spotlight this year, with streaming services reaping the benefit from America staying home in 2020. Netflix broke the record for most nominations of any network with 160, while shows from Disney+ and Apple TV+ received their first-ever nods.

  • Amazon comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is the second most-nominated series with 20. Netflix’s “Ozark” came in third with 18.
  • Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” set in the Star Wars universe and featuring the adorable "Baby Yoda," was nominated for best drama.

What to watch: The Television Academy has provided no information on whether the Emmy awards ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sept. 20 on ABC will have a live audience.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nadler accuses Barr of undermining democratic norms in opening statement

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) painted the integrity of the Justice Department as "more at risk than at any time in modern history" in opening remarks at a hearing for Attorney General Bill Barr Tuesday, accusing him of shielding President Trump from responsibility and eroding democratic norms.

Why it matters: The hearing, which focuses on the DOJ's alleged politicization under Barr, is the attorney general's first time appearing before the committee. Barr in his own remarks accused the committee's Democrats of trying to discredit him over his investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe.

Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed extends economic support programs through December

Fed chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress on June 30. Photo: Bill O'Leary/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is extending the emergency lending programs it launched in response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus to the end of the year.

Why it matters: The Fed's programs were originally set to expire in September, but the central bank is now signaling that the economy will need its support for a longer period than anticipated. Congress, too, is facing looming deadlines for programs like extra unemployment benefits set to expire in coming days, when lawmakers initially hoped the coronavirus would have run its course.

Hans Nichols
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to unveil plan to address racial inequality

Biden at a July 21 speech on his economic plan. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to detail Tuesday how his "Build Back Better" economic program will help African American and Latino communities, explaining how he will leverage public funds to spur private investment for businesses that are grappling with COVID-19 and generations of structural inequality.

Behind the numbers: In the fourth and final installment of his economic program, Biden will spell out how to specifically allocate for communities of color some of the money that he's previously announced.

