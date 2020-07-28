HBO's "Watchmen" leads Emmy nominations with 26

HBO's dystopian superhero series "Watchmen" has earned a leading 26 Emmy nominations, the Television Academy announced Tuesday.

The big picture: TV shows are under a different spotlight this year, with streaming services reaping the benefit from America staying home in 2020. Netflix broke the record for most nominations of any network with 160, while shows from Disney+ and Apple TV+ received their first-ever nods.

Amazon comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is the second most-nominated series with 20. Netflix’s “Ozark” came in third with 18.

Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” set in the Star Wars universe and featuring the adorable "Baby Yoda," was nominated for best drama.

What to watch: The Television Academy has provided no information on whether the Emmy awards ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sept. 20 on ABC will have a live audience.

Read the full list.