Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is out with a new Iowa ad for his presidential campaign that argues the best way to beat President Trump is fighting for a public option to be included in the Affordable Care Act — not Medicare for All.

His team has spent over $1 million on three ads about Medicare's public option, arguing that's a winning alternative to Medicare for All.

This latest ad is out on the same day that President Trump will be giving a speech in Florida to reportedly unveil his own Medicare plan.

Why it matters: As Bennet struggles to break 1% in the polls and Democrats’ divide over health care grows larger, his campaign hopes he can emerge as a leader on this issue by highlighting his decade-long fight for a public option.