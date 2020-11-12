Watch the full "Axios on HBO" interview with Valerie Biden Owens

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
In this episode of “Axios on HBO," Valerie Biden Owens shares her thoughts on the next administration — including personal insights on her brother, President-elect Joe Biden — in an interview with Axios co-founder Mike Allen.
This interview was filmed on Nov. 8 and aired Nov. 9 on HBO.