Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Washington wakes up to Beijing-Moscow alignment

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Ukraine crisis is forcing Washington to grapple with Russia's increasingly close relationship with China.

The big picture: Russia and China aren't full-fledged allies, experts say, but they have been coordinating their economic and security interests with greater clarity over the past several years.

  • The two countries have smoothly navigated their competing interests in their shared backyard of Central Asia — and the Chinese government has aligned itself with Russia on Ukraine.
  • "I don't see them as joining forces, but I see them as presenting parallel challenges to the West," said Maria Repnikova, assistant professor in global communication at Georgia State University.

Driving the news: Chinese President Xi Jinping said earlier this month in a joint statement issued alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin that China "opposed the further expansion of NATO" — demonstrating support for Russia's demand that Ukraine not be admitted to the mutual defense pact.

Reality check: Such concern is simultaneously belated and somewhat overblown, experts say.

  • "The general trend line was there" even before Xi formally echoed Putin's rhetoric about NATO, Alexander Gabuev, chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center, told Axios.
  • But the ties between Moscow and Beijing don't rise to the level of a true alliance, and are more accurately described as "transactional" and a "marriage of convenience," Gabuev said.
  • "Russian elites might say they are close to China but they mostly send their children to the U.S. or Europe. Chinese elites also send their kids to western education systems, not to Russia," Repnikova said.

The backstory: A shortage of people in the U.S. who specialize in both Russia and China has led to a consistent lack of public discussion of the growing bilateral relationship.

  • In think tanks, academia, and journalism, regional specialists have tended to be siloed away from each other. That's especially true for those specializing in Russia and China, countries long viewed in the U.S. as fairly niche interests that require a major time investment to learn the language.
  • Even as late as 2015, senior U.S. officials still dismissed the importance of the China-Russia relationship, Gabuev said. That kind of blind spot is "partly rooted in the separation of the Russia watching and China watching system" in the U.S.
  • Similar divisions in the Russian and Chinese systems can create an information loop, exacerbating the problem.

What to watch: The Biden administration believes Beijing is gauging the U.S. response to Russian threats to Ukraine as a proxy for how America would deal with more Chinese aggression against Taiwan.

Sara FischerZachary Basu
36 mins ago - Technology

The TikTok war

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Alexandra Stanescu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Videos of Russian troops massing on Ukraine's borders are being widely disseminated on TikTok, giving the world an unprecedented view of what's happening on the ground ahead of a potential war.

The big picture: The world has moved away from a top-down view in which the public learned about major military movements only through big media outlets and governments. The troop buildup around Ukraine is there for everyone to see.

Rebecca Falconer
48 mins ago - World

Russia says it's pulling back some troops from Ukraine border

Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing on Feb. 4. Photo: Wan Zhao/AFP via Getty Images

Some Russian troops near Ukraine's border are returning to their bases after completing missions, but other large-scale drills remain ongoing, Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's a sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be willing to de-escalate the crisis, but the threat of war isn't over yet, per the New York Times.

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - World

U.S. asks Honduras to arrest and extradite former President Hernández

Honduras' then-President Juan Orlando Hernández attending a 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer match between Honduras and Ecuador in Curitiba. Photo: Rodrigo Arangua/AFP via Getty Images

Honduras police officers surrounded the home of former President Juan Orlando Hernández after Honduran officials said the U.S. had asked them to arrest and extradite him, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Hernández has since 2017 been embroiled in accusations of electoral fraud and was named in a New York court last year as a co-conspirator in a drug trafficking case, per Marina E. Franco and Russell Contreras, writing for Axios Latino. Hernández denies all charges.

