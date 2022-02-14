Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. fears China is watching Ukraine to see how to treat Taiwan

Mike Allen
Mike Allen, author of AM

Cover: Daily Mail

The Biden administration believes Beijing is gauging the U.S. response to Russian threats to Ukraine as a proxy for how America would deal with more Chinese aggression against Taiwan, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: If Putin invades this week, as U.S. intelligence says could happen "any day now," the West would have new worries about the security of Taiwan, which is claimed by China. Beijing has increased military activity nearby in the past two years.

The big picture: U.S. officials told Bloomberg they believe Xi’s government is studying the cohesion of the NATO alliance as it seeks to deter Moscow.

  • Secretary of State Tony Blinken said last week in Melbourne, Australia, without naming China: "Others are watching.  Others are looking to all of us to see how we respond."

Go deeper: How the Afghan fallout is shaping Biden’s response to Ukraine

Go deeper

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 46 mins ago - Economy & Business

Traffic is back, but rush hour isn't the same

Data: TomTom Traffic Index 2021; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The pandemic didn't kill rush hour in America — it just spread traffic throughout the day.

What's happening: The rise of home offices and flexible work hours means there were fewer cars on the road last year during traditional peak times — particularly the morning commute, according to TomTom Traffic Index 2021.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

The U.S. needs a COVID forecast

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Experts say the U.S. needs clearer, more defined standards that will help the public understand when it's safe to relax COVID restrictions — and when it might be necessary to bring them back.

Why it matters: Experts compare this need to a weather forecast or air-quality warnings: People are more willing to accept inconveniences if they understand the reasons why.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacque SchragAïda Amer
2 hours ago - World

Choose your treat: An Axios V-Day surprise

Graphic: Jacque Schrag/Axios; Illustrations: Aïda Amer, Brendan Lynch, Shoshana Gordon, Maura Losch/Axios