38 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Washington Post tripling investment in revenue technology Zeus

Sara Fischer

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

The Washington Post is tripling investment in Zeus, its revenue technology arm, sources tell Axios. The Post licenses Zeus products to other media companies to help them drive more ad revenue and create better user experiences.

Why it matters: The ad tech ecosystem for publishers for so long has been dominated by tech companies that don't know a lot about journalism or media. Now, media companies are creating their own tech solutions to become less reliant on them.

Driving the news: The Post is planning to add 20 new people to its a team of ten Zeus staffers, according to sources familiar with The Post's plans.

  • The 20 new hires to Zeus will include engineers, sales leaders, data scientists and account managers.
  • Zeus Performance, a software that gives sites better speed and ad view-ability, has launched with a handful of clients over the past 6 months, including The Dallas Morning News, Bonnier Corporation and Ultimate Gaming Group.
  • Sources say it has more than two dozen new deals in the pipeline for 2020.
  • Zeus is led by Jarrod Dicker, vice president of commercial technology and development.

The big picture: The first wave of publishing tech that came to market from media companies focused on content management systems. The second wave is focusing on revenue optimization tools.

Sara Fischer

Minute Media raises $40 million at valuation exceeding $500 million

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Minute Media, a holding group that owns digital sports and entertainment websites like Players' Tribune and The Big Lead, announced Wednesday that it has raised $40 million in venture capital in its latest fundraising round. Sources tell Axios that the company's post-money valuation is more than $500 million. It's raised $160 million to-date.

Why it matters: Minute Media is hoping to expand its business by selling publishing software as a service, not just by monetizing content.

Scott Rosenberg

Tech can't remember what to do in a down market

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Wall Street's two-day-old coronavirus crash is a wakeup alarm for Silicon Valley.

The big picture: Tech has been booming for so long the industry barely remembers what a down market feels like — and most companies are ill-prepared for one.

Sara Fischer

Exclusive: News industry wants to cut Big Tech's safety net

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The News Media Alliance, a trade group which represents thousands of U.S. newspapers, plans to propose limits to a rule that, to-date, has helped Big Tech companies dodge responsibility for the content people upload to their platforms.

The big picture: The 24-year-old provision, Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, allows tech companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter to host user-generated content on their platforms without being liable for what it contains.

