Washington Post cancels reception before WHCA annual dinner citing COVID

The Washington Post said in an internal memo on Tuesday that it is cancelling its reception before the White House Correspondents' Dinner due to "an increase in COVID-19 transmission."

Driving the news: "We will donate what we would have spent on the reception to Reporters Without Borders to support the work they're doing for reporters covering the war in Ukraine," publisher Fred Ryan and editor Sally Buzbee wrote.

"As much as we would have loved to see everyone, in light of what appears to be an increase in COVID-19 transmission, we did not want to put our friends and colleagues at further risk," they wrote.

The big picture: The White House Correspondents’ Association is requiring guests to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of a same-day negative COVID test.

The association is also encouraging guests to get a second booster shot if they are eligible as soon as this week for "maximum protection."

The dinner — slated for April 30 — comes after several high-profile officials and lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Gridiron Club dinner, a high-profile D.C. media event, earlier this month.

Go deeper: Mini-COVID wave hits D.C. elite