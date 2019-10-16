Washington Nationals reach franchise's first World Series with NLCS sweep

How they got here: After a rough first month of the season, the Nationals adopted the motto "Stay in the fight," and that's exactly what they’ve done.

They stayed in the wild-card race, fought back from 2 runs down in the 8th inning of their wild-card game against the Brewers and won 2 elimination games against the Dodgers in the NLDS.

"They have found themselves in fight after fight after fight, and each time, they have found a way to keep going," writes The Ringer's Claire McNear. "For this, they will be treated to one more."

Fun facts:

The Nationals are the 4th team in MLB history to reach the World Series after being at least 12 games below .500 during the regular season.

Washington's 4 aces — Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez — are 8-2 with a 2.04 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 61.2 innings as starters this postseason.

What they're saying: "Sometimes, bumpy roads lead to beautiful places," skipper Davey Martinez told a crowd that didn’t want to leave. "And this is a beautiful place."

The big picture: The last time a Washington team went to a World Series was in 1933, when the Washington Senators fell to the New York Giants. How different was the sports world then? Well…

There was no NBA.

There was no Heisman Trophy.

There was no NCAA basketball tournament.

There were no major league sports franchises west of St. Louis.

The front page of the Washington Post sports section on Sept. 22, 1933, the last time a D.C. team clinched the pennant...