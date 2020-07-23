Washington NFL team to temporarily rebrand as "Washington Football Team"

Washington, D.C.'s NFL team will temporarily rebrand as the "Washington Football Team" for the 2020 season until a new name is agreed upon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Why it matters: The team's previous name has been used by some as a slur against Native Americans. Supporters, including owner Dan Snyder, had long argued that the name honored Native Americans, but the anti-racism movement that has swept across the country since the death of George Floyd ultimately pushed the team to make a change.

Details: The team's previous logo — which was seen as a caricature of Native Americans — will be replaced on team helmets with the players' numbers in gold, ESPN reports.

The big picture: The team's temporary name change follows an ultimatum from $620 billion worth of investors and shareholders, who asked Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to cut ties with the team unless the name was changed. Amazon also removed all products with the team's name and logo from its stores in early July.

