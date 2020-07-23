1 hour ago - Sports

Washington NFL team to temporarily rebrand as "Washington Football Team"

Washington, D.C.'s NFL team will temporarily rebrand as the "Washington Football Team" for the 2020 season until a new name is agreed upon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Why it matters: The team's previous name has been used by some as a slur against Native Americans. Supporters, including owner Dan Snyder, had long argued that the name honored Native Americans, but the anti-racism movement that has swept across the country since the death of George Floyd ultimately pushed the team to make a change.

Details: The team's previous logo — which was seen as a caricature of Native Americans — will be replaced on team helmets with the players' numbers in gold, ESPN reports.

The big picture: The team's temporary name change follows an ultimatum from $620 billion worth of investors and shareholders, who asked Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to cut ties with the team unless the name was changed. Amazon also removed all products with the team's name and logo from its stores in early July.

Go deeper: The complicated process of changing an NFL team name

Go deeper

Kendall Baker
Jul 22, 2020 - Sports

The complicated process of changing an NFL team name

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Changing a team name is a complicated process and typically takes years, but the Washington Redskins are trying to do it in a matter of weeks, amid a pandemic, while concurrently conducting an internal sexual harassment investigation.

The state of play: The last NFL team to change its name was the Tennessee Oilers — now the Titans — in 1999, but that stemmed from the franchise having moved from Houston.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 15,291,554 — Total deaths: 625,005 — Total recoveries — 8,711,047Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,998,259 — Total deaths: 143,495 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" — Infections are slowing down in critical hotspots.
  4. States: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls for national response.
  5. World: White House says Trump and Putin discussed virus on phone call.
  6. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released to home confinement

Michael Cohen in New York City on May 21. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday ordered President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen to be released from prison and into home confinement, ruling that the Justice Department retaliated against him over his planned tell-all book about the president.

Catch up quick: Cohen was released from federal prison in New York in May to serve his three-year sentence at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he was imprisoned again this month after officials said he refused the conditions of his home confinement, including by writing his book. The judge ruled that DOJ's actions curbed Cohen's First Amendment rights.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow