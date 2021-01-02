Get the latest market trends in your inbox
An officer tries to break up a fight between Black Lives Matter protesters and members of the Proud Boys on Nov. 14 in D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Experts are warning that the District of Columbia is becoming a battleground for violent confrontations between far-right extremists and counter-protesters, the Washington Post reports.
Why it matters: "[T]he nation’s capital — with its strict gun laws and history of orderly, peaceful protest — has largely avoided these violent conflicts."
What's happening: Since the election, supporters of President Trump, militia groups, white nationalists and adherents to conspiracy theories have held demonstrations in the capital in support of Trump's baseless claims of election fraud.
- Violent brawls broke out between these groups and counter-protesters during two weekends of pro-Trump demonstrations in the district in November and December.
The big picture: Trump on Saturday encouraged his supporters to attend a "BIG Protest Rally" in D.C. on Jan. 6, the day Congress is set to certify electoral college votes and declare President-elect Biden winner of the 2020 election.
