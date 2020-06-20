Washington, D.C.'s only Confederate statue sacked during protest

Protesters toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the nation's capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery.

The state of play: In Judiciary Square, cheering demonstrators jumped up and down as the 11-foot statue of Confederate general Albert Pike, dedicated in 1901, wobbled on its high granite pedestal before falling backward, AP reports.

