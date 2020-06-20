20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Washington, D.C.'s only Confederate statue sacked during protest

Photo: Maya Alleruzzo/AP

Protesters toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the nation's capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery.

The state of play: In Judiciary Square, cheering demonstrators jumped up and down as the 11-foot statue of Confederate general Albert Pike, dedicated in 1901, wobbled on its high granite pedestal before falling backward, AP reports.

Go deeper: Confederate monuments become flashpoints in protests against racism

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Jun 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Richmond judge extends order blocking removal of Robert E. Lee statue

Protesters gather at a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee defaced with paint from ongoing anti-racism protests in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: Eze Amos/Getty Images

A circuit court judge in Richmond on Thursday extended an injunction barring the state of Virginia from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the city's historic Monument Avenue, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

The big picture: The statue is the "property of the people," Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo said at a hearing Thursday. Cavedo initially issued a 10-day injunction on June 8, days after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the statue be removed "as soon as possible," and will hold another hearing on July 23.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
17 mins ago - Sports

"Not so fast" for return of sports as athletes test positive for coronavirus

Screenshot: CNN

Friday was not a good day for sports as teams report an increase in positive coronavirus tests among their players.

Why it matters: Considering the NBA shut down in March over one positive test, and leagues and schools are now starting up again with hundreds of cases, there’s reason to be concerned about the viability of sports this summer and into the fall.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 8,687,231 — Total deaths: 460,545 — Total recoveries — 4,273,054Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,222,576 — Total deaths: 119,131 — Total recoveries: 606,715 — Total tested: 25,982,613Map.
  3. 2020: Trump: Expect "wild evening" in Tulsa, mask optional
  4. Business: Treasury to release names of most businesses that received PPP loansApple will again close 11 stores in states with increasing coronavirus cases.
  5. Entertainment: AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters.
  6. Military: Navy affirms removal of captain who sounded alarm about coronavirus.
  7. 🛳 Travel: Major cruise lines to suspend trips from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow