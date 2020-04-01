1 hour ago - Health

Washington and California offer beacons of coronavirus hope

Caitlin Owens

Los Angeles. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Washington and California, which originally appeared to be epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., have slowed their surges of new cases — although it can't be ruled out that California is just behind on testing.

Why it matters: These states were early adopters of stringent social distancing measures, and these policies appear to making a difference. That should offer us all fresh encouragement to keep staying home and practicing good hygiene.

Yes, but: As Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned yesterday during a White House coronavirus briefing, the numbers nationwide will likely get worse before they get better.

  • The U.S. is still adopting social distancing policies state-by-state, and there's a lag between when these measures are implemented and when people who have already been exposed begin to experience symptoms.
  • It then takes a few days for some of these people to need to be hospitalized, and then a few more days for deaths to rise.
  • This pattern will keep repeating until the virus stops spreading, which will continue as long as sick Americans continue to interact with healthy ones. But if we all stay home, that spread can't happen.

The bottom line: "In the next several days to a week or so, we're going to continue to see things go up. We cannot be discouraged by that, because the mitigation is working and will work," Fauci said.

  • Remember that things looked really bad in Washington and California a few weeks ago, too.

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: Death toll tops 4,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 4,000 people in the U.S. — with over 1,000 deaths reported in New York City, per Johns Hopkins.

The state of play: President Trump said Tuesday it's "going to be a very painful two weeks," with projections indicating the virus could kill 100,000–240,000 Americans — even with strict social distancing guidelines in place.

Updated 5 hours ago - Health
Jacob Knutson

Fauci on coronavirus: "We'll be thankful that we're overreacting"

"For a while, life is not going to be how it used to be in the United States," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. "We have to just accept that if we want to do what's best for the American public."

Why it matters: Fauci pulled a "full Ginsburg" — appearing on all five major Sunday morning talk shows — in an effort to ensure that Americans understand the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic if the public does not practice social distancing.

Mar 15, 2020 - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Fauci says coronavirus will keep Americans at home for "at least several weeks"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC's "Today" on Friday that Americans should expect to be home for "at least several weeks" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The White House had previously recommended that its guidelines for avoiding groups of more than 10 people, issued earlier this week, be in place for 15 days. Fauci's statement indicates that such stricter measures will be necessary longer than that.

Mar 20, 2020 - Health