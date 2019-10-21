Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at a town hall in Indianola, Iowa, Sunday that she'll soon release details of her Medicare for All funding plans, The Hill video shows.

Why it matters: Warren's 2020 rivals including former Vice President Joe Biden have criticized her in recent weeks for dodging questions about whether her Medicare for All proposal would lead to an increase in taxes.

The big picture: The Massachusetts senator is a co-sponsor of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All Act, but she's yet to reveal details of her strategy.

