Warren: A national law should protect abortion rights

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren firmly stated during the Democratic debate on Friday night that the United States cannot rely on the Supreme Court to protect abortion rights.

"I've lived in an America in which abortion was illegal. Rich women still got abortions, and that's what we have to remember about this. States are heading toward trying to ban abortion outright."
"The Supreme Court seems headed in exactly that direction as well. If we are going to protect the people of the United States of America and we are going to protect our rights to have dominion over our own bodies then it's going mean we simply can't rely on the courts...It is time to have a national law to protect the right of a woman's choice.  "

Felix Salmon

The economics of abortion

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The economic consequences of medical decisions can be enormous. One of the most financially momentous medical decisions that any doctor can make is to deny a woman an abortion.

Driving the news: A new NBER report looks at the difference in financial outcomes between women who narrowly qualified for abortions and those who narrowly didn't. The report finds "a large and persistent increase in financial distress" for the latter group.

Fadel Allassan

Trump administration threatens to cut California health care funding over abortion law

President Trump walks away after speaking at the 47th March For Life rally on the National Mall, Jan. 24, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Trump administration on Friday issued a "notice of violation" to California, threatening to cut the state's federal health care funding if it continues to require that insurance plans cover abortion.

The big picture: The Department of Health and Human Services said the requirement violates a law that bans the federal government from giving funding to states or other entities that discriminate against health care providers that object to providing abortions.

Rashaan AyeshOrion Rummler

Where top 2020 Democrats stand on abortion policy

Warren, Biden and Sanders debate on Jan. 14 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

2020 Democrats have pitched policies for reproductive health as the most restrictive abortion laws in generations are being challenged in courts across America's red states.

Catch up quick: Most Democratic candidates agree on two things: codifying Roe v. Wade and reversing the Trump administration's Title X gag rule. But, candidates' personal voting histories on reproductive rights remains a sticking point: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar all previously voted for the Hyde Amendment, Politico reports.

