There are warning signs that Nevada could be Iowa all over again

The alarms are increasingly sounding over Nevada's Democratic caucus, which is just five days away.

Why it matters: Similar issues to the ones that plagued Iowa's caucus seem to be rearing their ugly heads, the WashPost reports.

"Campaigns said they still have not gotten the party to offer even a basic explanation of how key parts of the process will work."

"Volunteers are reporting problems with the technology that's been deployed at the last minute to make the vote count smoother."

"And experts are raising serious questions about a tool the party has been feverishly assembling to replace the one scrapped after the meltdown in Iowa."

"It feels like the [state party is] making it up as they go along," said one Democratic presidential aide."

The other side: “We are confident that they are doing everything they can to implement lessons learned in Iowa," DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa told the WashPost.

The bottom line: Campaigns will be made or broken over the next few weeks, and another electoral disaster like Iowa's could create headaches that affect the entire field.