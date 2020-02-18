9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

There are warning signs that Nevada could be Iowa all over again

Mike Allen

Former Sen. Harry Reid (D) lines up to cast an early vote for the upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucus. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The alarms are increasingly sounding over Nevada's Democratic caucus, which is just five days away.

Why it matters: Similar issues to the ones that plagued Iowa's caucus seem to be rearing their ugly heads, the WashPost reports.

  • "Campaigns said they still have not gotten the party to offer even a basic explanation of how key parts of the process will work."
  • "Volunteers are reporting problems with the technology that’s been deployed at the last minute to make the vote count smoother."
  • "And experts are raising serious questions about a tool the party has been feverishly assembling to replace the one scrapped after the meltdown in Iowa."
  • “It feels like the [state party is] making it up as they go along,” said one Democratic presidential aide."

The other side: “We are confident that they are doing everything they can to implement lessons learned in Iowa," DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa told the WashPost.

The bottom line: Campaigns will be made or broken over the next few weeks, and another electoral disaster like Iowa's could create headaches that affect the entire field.

Rashaan Ayesh

Anxieties over Nevada caucuses mount following Iowa chaos

Nevada voters during the 2018 midterm elections. Photo: Mikayla Whitmore/The Washington Post via Getty Images

There are growing concerns that the Feb. 22 Nevada caucuses could be a repeat of the chaos that hit Iowa's caucus process earlier this month, AP reports.

What's happening: Election volunteers in the state have yet to receive training for the iPads they will use on caucus day — or specific details about what the process' electronic "Caucus Tool" is and how it will ultimately be used.

Ursula Perano

DNC chair says party will consider revoking Iowa's first-in-nation status

Screenshot: CNN

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that there will "absolutely" be a conversation within the party about stripping Iowa of its first-in-nation caucus status after this election cycle.

The big picture: For years, Democrats have argued that Iowa has a disproportionate amount of influence over the nomination process and that, as a predominantly white state, it doesn't reflect the broader Democratic electorate. Iowa's role has been further called into question following a caucus-day meltdown that has left results undetermined almost a week later.

Stef W. Kight

States trying to avoid repeating Iowa's caucus nightmare

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In the wake of Democrats' Iowa disaster, the Nevada Democratic Party has abandoned the problematic app — and Wyoming Democratic Party officials tell Axios they will conduct a thorough run-through with their own technology ahead of their caucuses.

Why it matters: The technological failure in Iowa caucuses is becoming another nail in the coffin of the caucus system, which nearly a dozen states have ditched and replaced with primaries since 2016.

