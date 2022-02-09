Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. antitrust officials approve WarnerMedia-Discovery merger

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday approved AT&T's plan to merge its WarnerMedia unit, including CNN and HBO, with Discovery.

Why it matters: Dozens of Democratic congresspeople, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) had raised antitrust concerns about the deal.

  • AT&T and Discovery first announced the deal last May, and received European Commission approval in December. It's expected to close in the second quarter, so long as it receives approval from Discovery shareholders (which is expected).
  • Today's news comes in the wake of the resignation of longtime CNN boss Jeff Zucker, who was spearheading the cable network's big push into streaming.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Health

Fauci: U.S. heading out of "full-blown pandemic phase"

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions could end "soon," even as early as this year, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told the Financial Times in an interview published Tuesday.

The big picture: Fauci explained that he does not believe "we are going to eradicate this virus," but said that it will instead reach an "equilibrium."

Go deeper
Matt Phillips
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

America's buying habit sends trade deficit to record

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The trade deficit hit a record last year, as Americans attempted to ease pandemic-era sorrows by acquiring a mountain of consumer goods.

Driving the news: The trade deficit for the full year of 2021 hit a record $859 billion, 27% more than the previous year, as Americans bought cellphones, toys, games and household goods, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported.

Go deeper
Scott Rosenberg
Updated 4 hours ago - Technology

King Mark's unshakeable reign

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Meta/Facebook's historic stock plunge slashed the company's value by roughly one-third over the past week and roiled markets but left one key figure unbowed: Founder-CEO Mark Zuckerberg may be poorer, but he's no less powerful.

Why it matters: Other CEOs facing such disasters have quit, or at least faced boardroom challenges or shareholder revolts. But Zuckerberg's ownership of a class of shares with special voting rights gives him effective and absolute control over the company.

Go deeper

