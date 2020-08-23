41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Warner says Senate Intel Committee voted 14-1 to pass Russia report

Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Mark Warner (D-Va.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" that the panel passed the fifth and final volume of its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election with a 14 to 1 vote.

Why it matters: It underscores the bipartisan nature of the explosive report, which found that Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort passed sensitive polling data and campaign strategy to a Russian intelligence officer who may have been involved in the hacking of Democratic emails.

  • The 996-page report goes into more detail than the Mueller report in showing the extent of Russia's connections to the Trump campaign.

The big picture: Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) was the sole member of the committee to vote against the report. He said he did so because it "fails to explicitly state" that the investigation "found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election."

  • In a statement accompanying the release of the report, acting Senate Intelligence chair Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also said: “We can say, without any hesitation, that the Committee found absolutely no evidence that then-candidate Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government to meddle in the 2016 election."
  • While both sides agreed on the facts laid out in the report, Democrats vehemently dispute that the report found no evidence of "collusion."

What they're saying: "Respectfully, I disagree with Marco on that," Warner said. "Richard Burr was chairman for most of the investigation as I was vice chair. We decided that we would not join any other comments that we would let the report stand as it is. This is a report that was passed 14 to 1."

Between the lines: Warner explained that the report went into "much more detail than Mueller" because it was a "counterintelligence report, not a criminal report."

  • The report laid out "unprecedented contacts between Russians and folks on the Trump campaign. Trump campaign officials welcomed that help. And maybe one of the most stunning was the level of detail of the then-campaign manager Paul Manafort sharing very specific campaign information with a Russian agent," Warner continued.
  • "We'll never know what the Russians did with that information. But think about that, a campaign manager sharing with a known Russian agent during the middle of a campaign."

Go deeper: Mueller prosecutor says there are new revelations in Senate Russia report

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Aug 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign says it brought in $70 million over DNC week

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Aug. 20 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised roughly $70 million over the course of this week's virtual convention, the campaign said Friday.

The big picture: Biden's fundraising has seen spikes after he announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Her addition to the Democratic ticket has also given Biden his biggest surge of online enthusiasm yet.

Go deeper: Biden campaign raises $26 million in 24 hours after announcing Harris as running mate

Fadel Allassan
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter flags Trump tweet about mail drop boxes for violating election rules

Twitter flagged a tweet by President Trump on Sunday that claimed, without evidence, that mail drop boxes are a "voter security disaster" and are "not Covid sanitized."

Driving the news: "We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting," Twitter said in a statement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 23,260,775 — Total deaths: 805,765 — Total recoveries: 14,976,231Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 5,678,249 — Total deaths: 176,489 — Total recoveries: 1,985,484 — Total tests: 71,560,771Map.
  3. Education: U.S. schools face shortage of nearly 5 million laptops.
  4. Politics: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows defends Trump's "deep state" attacks on FDA — Rep. Dan Meuser tests positive for coronavirus.
  5. Business: COVID-19 provides quantum leap for e-commerce.
  6. States: The abandonment of New York City.
  7. World: South Korea reenters lockdown after spike in infections.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow