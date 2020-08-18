46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mueller prosecutor says there are new revelations in Senate Russia report

Andrew Weissmann, one of the lead prosecutors on special counsel Robert Mueller's team and the architect of the case against Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, said there is "definitely new information" in the final volume of the Senate Intelligence Committee's report on 2016 Russian interference released Tuesday.

Why it matters: It underscores the degree to which the 996-page report goes further than the Mueller investigation in some of its findings, as well as the explosive nature of some of the revelations about Manafort and other top Trump campaign officials.

What's new: The bipartisan Senate report describes Manafort's right-hand man Konstantin Kilimnik as a Russian intelligence officer. "That is much further than he was described publicly by the special counsel's office," Weissmann points out.

  • The committee, like Mueller, found that Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates passed sensitive internal campaign data and strategy to Kilimnik, but could not determine why or whom Kilimnik went on to share it with.
  • The report also found that there was some evidence to suggest that Kilimnik was involved in the Russian operation to hack and leak Democratic emails — which Weissmann described as "substantial new information." The section detailing that evidence is largely redacted.

Weissmann went on to note that the Senate report assesses that then-candidate Trump spoke with Roger Stone about WikiLeaks's plans to release damaging information about Hillary Clinton on "multiple occasions" — despite Trump's claims in written answers to Mueller that he "did not recall" discussing the topic with Stone.

  • "I'd say the report elegantly tries not to use the phrase 'lie,' but it comes darn close," Weissmann said.
  • "So it leaves it to you to decide, do you really think you would forget that? Given how important that information became to the campaign in terms of it dribbling out throughout October?"

Between the lines: Weissmann addressed criticism circulating on social media on Tuesday that argued that Mueller failed to uncover damaging information about Trump revealed in the Senate's report, and thus "enabled" his future behavior.

  • "Our job was not to stop him," Weissmann said. "Our job was to uncover the facts and apply the law to that. But I think that for a variety of reasons you could say there was a failure on the part of the special counsel's office and on the part of Congress in terms of how hard we would dig for information."
  • "And also, I think Congress can rightly be upbraided about what they did with the report once they had it because the facts were, or at least many facts were laid out to them that they could have taken action on."

Zachary BasuAlayna Treene
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate report finds Manafort passed campaign data to Russian intelligence officer

Paul Manafort. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released the fifth and final volume of its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, which details "counterintelligence threats and vulnerabilities."

Why it matters: The bipartisan, 996-page report goes further than the Mueller report in showing the extent of Russia's connections to members of the Trump campaign, and how the Kremlin was able to take advantage of the transition team's inexperience to gain access to sensitive information.

Erica Pandey
19 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus brings a wave of early retirements

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios. Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images.

The coronavirus is already triggering early retirements. That's bad news for the American economy, experts say.

Why it matters: "It’s a missed opportunity if people are being forced to retire early," London Business School's Scott says. "There's a big impact on their lifetime earnings and a big impact on lifetime expenditures. And that has macroeconomic consequences."

Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 21,982,155 — Total deaths: 776,765— Total recoveries: 13,943,312Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 5,474,630 — Total deaths: 171,516 — Total recoveries: 1,865,580 — Total tests: 68,056,780Map.
  3. Business: S&P 500 closes at record high for first time since pandemic began — MyPillow CEO defends promoting unproven COVID-19 "cure"
  4. Politics: Postmaster general says he's suspending USPS change until after election.
  5. Health: America's failed response hurts people of color most.
  6. Education: Notre Dame cancels in-person classes after surge of COVID-19 cases — Michigan State University to go online-only for fall semester.
