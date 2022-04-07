Getting goods from point A to point B hasn’t gotten any easier since the pandemic has eased.

Why it matters: Businesses say profits are being limited by transportation bottlenecks that they’re urgently trying to solve.

Driving the news: Walmart is now the latest employer to bump trucker pay as it tries to keep up with shoppers’ demands.

Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance continues to push forward with automated solutions, including drone delivery of household goods and over-the-counter drugs.

State of play: Consumers still want everything delivered while labor shortages and working conditions in transportation worsen.

The trucking industry lost 4,900 jobs last month, the first monthly decline since the start of the pandemic.

In 2021, there was a record deficit of 80,000 drivers, the American Trucking Associations trade group said — though some critics point to this as a lobbying tactic.

Walmart’s starting salary for truck drivers is now between $95,000 and $110,000 a year, up from an average of $87,000, a spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal.

Depending on what and how far a trucker hauls, the national median salaries range from as little as $40,000 to more than $264,000, according to FreightWaves.

What they’re saying: “I have nothing against investment bankers. They could all retire and nothing much would change. [Truckers] all quit, everything comes to a halt,” President Joe Biden said this week at a White House event promoting his administration’s Trucking Action Plan.

For context: Investment banking analysts, who are also questioning their own quality of life, start at $110,000 at JPMorgan.

The big picture: Companies aren’t sitting still hoping that wages will lure people to delivery jobs — Walmart and other retailers have also been testing autonomous trucks and vehicles to replace more than 500,000 long-haul and last mile delivery drivers.