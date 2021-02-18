Sign up for our daily briefing

Half of Walmart employees will now make $15 an hour or more

Photo: David Swanson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Walmart on Thursday said it is raising wages for approximately 425,000 employees to somewhere between $13-$19 an hour following a strong Q4.

Why it matters: The pay boost put about half of all Walmart employees at $15 an hour or above, per Yahoo Finance.

  • The move from the nation's largest private employer comes while Congress grapples over whether to include a $15 minimum wage in the next round of stimulus. President Biden supports the increase.
  • The average wage for Walmart's workers will now come out to $15.25 an hour. The company-wide minimum wage is $11 an hour.
  • The pay increases will take effect on March 13.

What they're saying: "We completed a strong year and a strong Q4 thanks to our amazing associates. They stepped up to serve our customers and members exceptionally well during a busy holiday period in the midst of a pandemic," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

What's next in the Texas power crisis

Satellite image of the Houston area. Courtesy of the Colorado School of Mines.

A Feb. 16 satellite image above of Houston-area power outages (shown in red and explained here) gets to the immense scale of the Texas-wide crisis.

Why it matters: It's a human tragedy that's also quickly reaching Beltway energy discussions and responses and jostling oil markets.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Why January's blowout retail sales report matters

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

January's U.S. retail sales report showed a 5.3% gain, the third-largest month-over-month increase on record, trailing only the booming numbers seen in June and July, as states opened up after nationwide shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Between the lines: January's big number was more impressive because it was 7.4% higher than in January 2020, whereas on a year-over-year basis both June and July's reports were below their commensurate 2020 figures.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Global debt soars to 356% of GDP

Reproduced from The Institute of International Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

The world's debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 356% in 2020, a new report from the Institute of International Finance finds, up 35 percentage points from where it stood in 2019, as countries saw their economies shrink and issued an ocean of debt to stay afloat.

Why it matters: The increase brings numerous countries, including the U.S., to extreme debt levels, well beyond what economists have called untenable in the past.

