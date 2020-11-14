Walmart, grocers reinstate coronavirus shopping restrictions

Walmart is resuming its monitoring and counting of customers who enter their stores in an effort to promote social distancing, while major grocers including Publix, Wegmans, Giant and Kroger are reinstating purchase limits on some essential items, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: The moves come as new infections continue to surge across the U.S., with several states reimposing or tightening their coronavirus restrictions.

Details... Walmart since April had imposed a capacity limit of about 20% occupancy in its stores, but had stopped metering its shopper counts in recent months. According to CNBC, major grocery chains had largely eased shopping restrictions, but in recent weeks: