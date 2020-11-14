Walmart, grocers reinstate coronavirus shopping restrictions

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Walmart in April. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images
Walmart is resuming its monitoring and counting of customers who enter their stores in an effort to promote social distancing, while major grocers including Publix, Wegmans, Giant and Kroger are reinstating purchase limits on some essential items, CNBC reports.
Why it matters: The moves come as new infections continue to surge across the U.S., with several states reimposing or tightening their coronavirus restrictions.
Details... Walmart since April had imposed a capacity limit of about 20% occupancy in its stores, but had stopped metering its shopper counts in recent months. According to CNBC, major grocery chains had largely eased shopping restrictions, but in recent weeks:
- Publix, Giant and Kroger have started to reinstate some purchase limits on toilet paper and paper towels.
- Wegmans is beginning to limit some purchases of paper towels, cleaning supplies and disinfecting wipes.
- Grocers have noted that they are not experiencing shortages at this time, but are taking precautionary measures.