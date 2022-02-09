Sign up for our daily briefing

Walmart dominates online grocery market

Erica Pandey

A Walmart in North Bergen, N.J. Photo: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress via Getty Images

Walmart tops the original e-commerce giant Amazon when it comes to online grocery ordering.

The big picture: The pandemic has created a large — and growing — market for online grocery shopping that companies are battling to dominate.

  • E-commerce is projected to swell to 20% of all grocery sales by 2026, according to Supermarket News. Before COVID, it was only expected to reach 14.5%.

By the numbers: Walmart is the retailer of choice for more than a third of online grocery shoppers, per a new survey by the digital marketing platform Chicory.

  • Some 20% of respondents prefer Amazon, and Instacart and Target claim 10% each.

These stats are troubling for the traditional grocery stores, none of which are represented in the top choices, Sam Silverstein notes in Grocery Dive. Kroger led the grocery chains, but even it had less than 10% of votes.

What to watch: For many consumers, online grocery shopping started as a COVID-era practice to avoid in-person encounters. But it has quickly turned into a habit that’s likely to outlast the pandemic.

  • 46% of Chicory's survey respondents said they shop online because of "convenience and/or time constraints," while just 10% cited "health/safety concerns."

Scott Rosenberg
Updated 38 mins ago - Technology

King Mark's unshakeable reign

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Meta/Facebook's historic stock plunge slashed the company's value by roughly one-third over the past week and roiled markets but left one key figure unbowed: Founder-CEO Mark Zuckerberg may be poorer, but he's no less powerful.

Why it matters: Other CEOs facing such disasters have quit, or at least faced boardroom challenges or shareholder revolts. But Zuckerberg's ownership of a class of shares with special voting rights gives him effective and absolute control over the company.

Noah BressnerDan Primack
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi buckles, pushes stock-trading ban

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is moving to ban stock trading on Capitol Hill, after having consistently opposed such a measure, Punchbowl News reports.

Why it matters: This adds unprecedented momentum to an issue that also has bipartisan support on the Senate side.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after crashing out of women's slalom. Photo: Zhang Chenlin/Xinhua via Getty Images

🥇 Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis wins U.S. its 1st Olympic gold in Beijing

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 5 highlights

⛷️ Car crash survivor Colby Stevenson wins U.S. Olympic skiing silver

⛸️ Legal issue delays Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony

🎿 Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of second Olympic event

