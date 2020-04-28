58 mins ago - Economy & Business

Walmart CEO: Workers coming in "because they want to serve"

Axios

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told "Axios on HBO " that he doesn't like to think of a temporary $2 entry wage increase for workers at e-commerce warehouses "as hazard pay, because it diminishes why our people are coming to work. ... They're coming to work because they want to serve."

The big picture: The company has had to ramp up its fulfillment capacity to meet the surging demand for groceries and home goods amid the pandemic.

Full question and answer:

Axios CEO Jim VandeHei: Should companies like Walmart pay hazard pay on top of the $11 or $15 or $20 an hour? At least in these extraordinary circumstances?

McMillon: Yeah, always I think our associates should be rewarded for their hard work, regardless of the crisis. So that's a combination of their hourly wage rate, plus a quarterly cash bonus, plus all the other benefits that we provide.

So the decision that we made very early on in the process in the United States and around the world was to get them cash. And our e-commerce fulfillment centers, where we needed to hire so many people, we did go out and pay $2 additional.

I don't like to think of that as hazard pay, because it diminishes why our people are coming to work. When I talk to them, they're not coming to work because of that. They're coming to work because they want to serve. And so I think they should be financially rewarded for that, and always — post-crisis and beyond. I don't think the conversation should be only about the hourly wage rate. I think it should be about the total.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Felix Salmon

Small farmers face "absolute disaster" from coronavirus

Chef and author Dan Barber tells "Axios on HBO" that the economic fallout from the coronavirus will be an "absolute disaster" for small farmers: "It is the tsunami. It's coming."

Why it matters: Barber has been surveying local farmers in New York's Hudson Valley, where he works, and 90% of them anticipate they will go out of business if restaurants are forced to operate at 50% capacity during the height of harvest season this summer.

Jonathan Swan

Cuomo wishes he "blew the bugle" sooner on coronavirus

In an interview for "Axios on HBO," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told me he wishes he had sounded the alarm sooner about the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The coronavirus has now killed more than 22,000 New Yorkers, giving Cuomo's state the worst death toll in the world — vastly worse than other dense global cities like Tokyo and Seoul.

