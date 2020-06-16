6 mins ago - Health

Walmart buys tech firm that helps deliver medications to home

Walmart is getting more into home-delivered medications. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Walmart has acquired CareZone, an app-based company that helps coordinate the delivery of people's medications. CNBC reported the deal was worth around $200 million.

Why it matters: Walmart now has the technology to mail prescription drugs to customers' homes or to arrange more pickups at its own pharmacies, which makes the retail giant more competitive in the multi-billion-dollar business of drug delivery.

Between the lines: CareZone essentially operates as an Uber for prescription medications. It acts as an agent, through an app, to get drugs for its 3.6 million users.

  • Walmart's massive footprint could grow the app as well as its lucrative pharmacy business.
  • "The world has moved to home delivery," CareZone CEO Jonathan Schwartz said.

The big picture: Pharmacy benefit managers control a lot of the mail-order business, but that is changing now, with Amazon buying PillPack in 2018 and Walmart buying CareZone.

Worth noting: Express Scripts and CareZone are still locked in a legal battle, with Express Scripts alleging CareZone doesn't have proper licensure and CareZone alleging Express Scripts is engaging in anticompetitive behavior. The case is slated to go to trial when the courts reopen.

Go deeper: People are filling more prescriptions by mail amid coronavirus crisis

Go deeper

Bob Herman
Updated Jul 3, 2018 - Health

Go deeper: Amazon's buyout of PillPack is just a start

Amazon is buying PillPack for $1 billion. Photo: PillPack

Amazon's $1 billion acquisition of mail-order pharmacy startup PillPack created an industry-wide frenzy, as prognosticators forecast doom for traditional pharmacies like Walgreens and Rite Aid. But Amazon still has a long way to go if it wants to drastically change the drug supply chain.

The big picture: Amazon is buying a small player in a highly regulated industry dominated by powerful incumbent companies that aren't willing to give up their turf. The online retailing giant will have to build or acquire more parts to make a big difference.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
6 mins ago - World

Zoom walks U.S.-China tightrope

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Last week, video conferencing company Zoom sought to reassure global users that it would no longer shutter accounts outside of mainland China at Beijing's behest. But Zoom's struggle to please two governments with radically different ideologies is only just beginning.

Why it matters: U.S. tech companies with a significant presence in China face penalties or even expulsion from the country if they don't abide by Chinese government requests, and severe censure from U.S. civil society and government officials if they do.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans prepare their opening bid on police reform

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Photo: Al-Drago-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are planning to unveil a police reform bill on Wednesday that will limit the use of chokeholds and offer federal funding for deescalation training, sources familiar with the draft bill tell Axios.

The big picture: Republicans are under increasing pressure to deliver tangible change in the wake of mass outrage over the death of George Floyd. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C), who has taken the lead on drafting the bill, and other members of the Senate GOP task force see the bill as a starting point for negotiations with House Democrats.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow