People are filling more prescriptions by mail amid coronavirus crisis
The number of prescriptions that people are filling through the mail has skyrocketed over the past few weeks, according to data from IQVIA and Barclays.
The big picture: Total prescription volumes still have declined heavily as people have traveled to their pharmacies less frequently. People also stocked up on medications, many of which came in 90-day supplies, once the coronavirus outbreak started to worsen in mid-March and consequently haven't had to refill their prescriptions as often.