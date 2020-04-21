32 mins ago - Health

People are filling more prescriptions by mail amid coronavirus crisis

Bob Herman
Data: IQVIA, Barclays; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of prescriptions that people are filling through the mail has skyrocketed over the past few weeks, according to data from IQVIA and Barclays.

The big picture: Total prescription volumes still have declined heavily as people have traveled to their pharmacies less frequently. People also stocked up on medications, many of which came in 90-day supplies, once the coronavirus outbreak started to worsen in mid-March and consequently haven't had to refill their prescriptions as often.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing Monday "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the novel coronavirus pandemic. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, added, "This is not the time to be lax."

Driving the news: The WHO's warning came as several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. began to ease lockdown restrictions. Per AP, Kasai said "we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future." Tedros added, "It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand."

Go deeperArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 2,486,964 — Total deaths: 170,507 — Total recoveries — 653,798Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 787,960 — Total deaths: 42,364 — Total recoveries— 73,527 — Total tested: 4,003,551Map.
  3. Trump latest: The president tweeted he'll temporarily suspend immigration to the U.S.
  4. States latest: Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia are preparing to lift some parts of their coronavirus lockdowns.
  5. Oil latest: Oil prices turn negative for the first time in history.
  6. Public health latest: Top American WHO official pushes back against Trump's claims about the organization
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Keep ReadingArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 787,900 early Tuesday, while total deaths exceeded 42,300.

What's new: President Trump announced Monday night he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States in response to the pandemic.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health