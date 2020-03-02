1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street rebounds after coronavirus correction

Courtenay Brown

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks jumped more than 2% on Monday morning, a slight rebound from Wall Street's worst week since the financial crisis. The S&P 500 remains in correction territory, or 10% below its record high.

The big picture: The gains come despite more news of the coronavirus outbreak spreading in the U.S. and around the globe. Central banks, including the Federal Reserve, indicated willingness to step in to soften the blow of any coronavirus impact to the global economy. U.S. Treasury yields remain at or near all-time lows.

Stocks fall 4% as sell-off worsens

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Stocks fell more than 4% on Thursday, extending the market’s worst week since the financial crisis in 2008 following a spike in coronavirus cases around the world.

The big picture: All three indices are in correction, down over 10% from recent record-highs, amid a global market rout. It's the S&P 500's quickest decline into correction territory in the index's history, per Deutsche Bank.

Wall Street notches worst week for stocks since 2008

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Stocks closed down about 1% on Friday, ending the worst week for Wall Street since the financial crisis.

Why it matters: The stretch of declines came after a spike in coronavirus cases around the world earlier this week. The steep losses prompted questions about the fate of the record-long economic expansion, as well as a rare statement from the Federal Reserve.

Wall Street sees 2nd day of brutal sell-off

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AF via Getty Images

The stock market fell another 3% on Tuesday, following Monday’s sell-off. Bond yields touched record lows.

The big picture: Stocks continued to fall as the CDC said it expects the coronavirus to spread in the U.S. The Dow and S&P are more than 7% below the record highs seen earlier this month.

