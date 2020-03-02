Stocks jumped more than 2% on Monday morning, a slight rebound from Wall Street's worst week since the financial crisis. The S&P 500 remains in correction territory, or 10% below its record high.

The big picture: The gains come despite more news of the coronavirus outbreak spreading in the U.S. and around the globe. Central banks, including the Federal Reserve, indicated willingness to step in to soften the blow of any coronavirus impact to the global economy. U.S. Treasury yields remain at or near all-time lows.