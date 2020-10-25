Recent headlines will have you convinced that Wall Street is hell-bent on living up to all of its stereotypes.

Driving the news: Goldman Sachs is the biggest and the boldest, paying more than $5 billion in fines in the wake of the 1MDB scandal, in which billions were stolen from the people of Malaysia.

Wells Fargo paid a $3 billion fine for taking advantage of millions of customers by opening accounts in their names without their knowledge.

JPMorgan paid $920 million in fines to settle charges that it manipulated futures markets in Chicago.

Citigroup was fined $400 million for its management's failure to effectively stay on top of its operations.

Morgan Stanley paid a $60 million fine for failing to protect its customers' data.

Zoom in: Hundreds of bank employees have been fired from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase for abusing the government's coronavirus relief programs.