JPMorgan pays record $920 million fine for rigging commodity markets

Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

JPMorgan will pay $920 million to settle charges that its commodity trading desk manipulated the market, allowing the bank to rake in millions of dollars in profits, the government alleged.

Why it matters: It's the largest fine ever imposed for a "spoofing" case — and a milestone for government efforts to clamp down on the trading tactic criminalized after the financial crisis.

What they're saying: JPMorgan's "illegal trading significantly benefited JPM and harmed other market participants," the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a key regulator, said in a release announcing the penalty.

Details: The case alleged JPMorgan trading desks placed hundreds of thousands of orders for trades they intended to cancel. The orders flooded the silver, gold and other metals and treasuries markets and manipulated prices in a way that would later benefit the bank. This is known as spoofing.

  • JPMorgan admitted to wrongdoing, though no restrictions were placed on the bank for the misconduct.
  • Three agencies — the Justice Department, the Securities & Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission — were involved in the probes.

Flashback: Prosecutors charged former JPMorgan traders one year ago for "widespread spoofing" that spanned nearly a decade.

  • Two traders have already pleaded guilty, while four others are fighting the charges.
  • In 2015, JPMorgan settled with the DOJ and Federal Reserve and paid a $550 million fine for its role in manipulating the foreign exchange markets.

Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 33,443,701 — Total deaths: 1,003,337 — Total recoveries: 23,200,183Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 7,159,222 — Total deaths: 205,345 — Total recoveries: 2,794,608 — Total tests: 102,342,416Map.
  3. Health: Americans won't take Trump's word on the vaccine, Axios-Ipsos poll finds.
  4. States: NYC's coronavirus positivity rate spikes to highest since June.
  5. Sports: Tennessee Titans close facility amid NFL's first coronavirus outbreak.
  6. World: U.K. beats previous record for new coronavirus cases.
1 hour ago - Health

NYC's coronavirus positivity rate spikes to highest since June

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

New York City's coronavirus positivity rate has ticked up to 3.25%, its highest since June, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The jump — from 1.93% on Monday — came on the first day that public elementary classrooms reopened in the city after months of closures, but guidelines state that all public schools will have to shut if the citywide seven-day positivity rate stays above 3%.

2 hours ago - Economy & Business

AppHarvest is going public

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

AppHarvest, a Morehead, Ky.-based developer of large-scale tomato greenhouses, is going public via a reverse merger with a SPAC called Novus Capital (Nasdaq: NOVSU). The company would have an initial market value of around $1 billion.

Why it's a BFD: This is about to be a "unicorn" based in one of America's poorest congressional districts. AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb tells Axios that the company will employ around 350 people in Morehead by year-end, and that its location allows its product to reach 75% of the continental U.S. within a one-day drive.

