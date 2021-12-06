Sign up for our daily briefing

Vulnerable Dems urge Congress to preempt 2022 Medicare cuts

Rep. Susan Wild. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Vulnerable Democrats are urging President Biden and congressional leaders to act quickly to prevent the Medicare cuts that will take effect on the first day of the new year.

Why it matters: Congress has little time to act before the Medicare reimbursement cuts kick in on Jan. 1, 2022, and there’s currently no vehicle on the table to push the legislation through.

  • In a new letter addressed to the president and leadership of both parties in the House and the Senate, the front-line members are hoping to add urgency to the issue, as it comes up amid an already-packed congressional calendar.

The big picture: The moderate Democrats who face tough re-election battles in 2022 are working overtime to send a message to their constituents that they are trying to influence legislative decisions that are popular in their swing districts.

  • A group of Democrats including Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa), who is leading the Medicare letter with Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.), recently took action to persuade House leadership to make the economy a legislative priority.

What they’re saying: "I think it would really be unfair to the health care profession, after two years of a pandemic, to deliver that kind of dead end," Wild told Axios in a phone interview. “I can only speak for my district, but it would be devastating in my district to have [these cuts] happen."

  • “Cutting Medicare reimbursement to our health care heroes during a pandemic is simply unacceptable,” the members wrote in the letter.

What’s next: One possible option that was floated over the weekend is to attach Medicare sequestration as an add-on to the National Defense Authorization Act.

  • Wild told Axios that she would support that “if it's the only way to make this happen.” But, she added, “I'm not a big fan of adding a bunch of unrelated stuff to the NDAA."

Sarah Mucha
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Vulnerable Democrats: Less Trump talk

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Vulnerable House Democrats are convinced they need to talk less about the man who helped them get elected: President Trump.

Why it matters: Democrats are privately concerned nationalizing the 2022 mid-terms with emotionally-charged issues — from Critical Race Theory to Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6 insurrection — will hamstring their ability to sell the local benefits of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

Andrew Freedman
Updated 10 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Stuck jet stream brings blowtorch December in Lower 48, frigid Alaska

Short-term climate outlook for Dec. 13-19, 2021, from the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA. (NOAA/CPC)

The Lower 48 states have seen record-shattering warmth so far this December, with temperatures running as high as 35°F above average for this time of year. The warmth has been so pronounced that during the weekend, brush fires broke out in a snowless, unusually mild Denver metro area.

The big picture: The jet stream, which is a river of air that rides at about 30,000 feet along the temperature contrast between air masses, steering storms as it goes, has been stuck in a position well north of the continental U.S., keeping storms and cold weather at bay.

Stephen Totilo
16 mins ago - Technology

Ubisoft admits its handling of misconduct lost some workers' trust

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Ubisoft, IGDB

Ubisoft management is acknowledging that its initial response to an ongoing and wide-reaching workplace misconduct scandal was flawed, even as it argues that its corrective actions were largely swift and correct.

Why it matters: Those comments, in an exclusive interview with Axios, come amid recent pushback from workers that the publisher of Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance hasn’t sufficiently addressed a cascade of #MeToo allegations since mid-2020.

