The Pence-Harris debate was a big hit on the right

Photos: Justin Sullivan/Pool/AFP

Mike Pence's performance at the vice presidential debate set conservative media on fire, generating high interaction numbers on favorable coverage of him and critical coverage of Kamala Harris, according to data from NewsWhip provided to Axios.

The big picture: The debate was more notable for its return to civility than for generating strong emotions — but the NewsWhip data shows that the breakout moments saw more traction on the right.

By the numbers: The 11 debate stories that generated the most interactions (likes, comments, shares) on social media all took off in the conservative online ecosystem.

  • The top piece — "Mike Pence on Supreme Court nomination and Roe v. Wade: ‘I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it’" (1.18 million interactions) — was published by CNBC, but generated most of its traction when it was shared from Franklin Graham's page.
  • Other top pieces included fact checks of Harris' argument about why Abraham Lincoln held a Supreme Court seat vacant in 1864.

The other side: Top stories from liberal and mainstream media were about the fly that landed on Pence's head as well as Harris' demeanor during the debate — her facial expressions and her "I'm speaking" assertions to Pence.

  • Stories about the fly accounted for nine of the top 100 stories.

Yes, but: Polling among debate-watchers indicates that Harris got the upper hand with her performance.

The bottom line: Even for Pence's moment in the sun, it was difficult to divert attention from President Trump.

  • The biggest story overall on social media on debate day was "Trump kills stimulus talks, tweets no deal until 'after I win' election" from NBC News, with more than twice as many interactions as the top Pence piece.

David Nather
Oct 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

SurveyMonkey poll: VP debate was actually pretty good

Pence and Harris at the vice presidential debate. Photo: Eric Baradat, Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday's vice presidential candidate debate got far better reviews in early poll numbers than a similar poll taken after the first presidential debate, with respondents calling it "civil," "informative," and even "presidential."

Why it matters: The new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll suggested that Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris made better impressions with the public than President Trump and Joe Biden did in their debate last week — or, at least, didn't actively repel voters.

Alexi McCammond
Oct 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Focus group: Michigan swing voters think Harris will act as president

Sen. Kamala Harris during Wednesday's vice presidential debate. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Several Michigan voters who are sticking with President Trump think that if Joe Biden gets elected, Sen. Kamala Harris will be running the show — and her Wednesday debate performance reinforced their view.

Why it matters: These are some of the few voters for whom the vice-presidential pick has outsized importance in how they view the two tickets, and for now that's benefitting Trump.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Oct 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

57.9 million people watched the VP debate on television

Photo by ROBYN BECK,ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 58 million people watched the vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence on television on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen ratings, making it the second most-watched VP debate in TV history.

Why it matters: The debate was the first major political event since President Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus last week. It featured two candidates that could theoretically be asked to step in for their bosses if elected, incentivizing viewers to watch.

