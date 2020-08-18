25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inside Washington state's all-mail elections

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, who oversaw some of the state's earliest all-mail elections, gave "Axios on HBO" an inside look at how it works as states prepare for record levels of vote-by-mail returns ahead of November.

Why it matters: "Election officials know that democracy is really resting in our hands," said Wyman, "and we have to inspire confidence in our harshest critics, whether they are in the living room or in the White House."

  • Most states have little experience with widespread mail-in, absentee voting. They're looking for advice from Washington officials who have held all-mail elections since 2011.
  • Meanwhile, President Trump continues to rail against mail-in voting, claiming without evidence that it will lead to widespread voting fraud.
  • Election workers follow stringent processes to ensure ballots are counted accurately and are trained to watch for signs of fraud.

How it works: The budgeting for election processes and equipment in Washington state begins years in advance. Machines and election workers in Seattle scan and analyze ballots to verify that they have been cast by real, living voters.

  • Workers are trained to spot differences between a voter's signature on a ballot and other signatures on file, such as a driver's license or a voter registration form.
  • A machine opens ballot envelopes to protect voter privacy — preventing election workers from connecting voters to their vote.
  • Ballots with unclear check marks, light markings or atypical marks are analyzed to ensure they're counted the way the voters intended.

The bottom line: Faith in the 2020 election outcome will rely heavily on local and state election officials' ability to successfully pull off an election like none other. "If you think back to 2016, even though people didn't like the results, they believed it was a fair election. It's going to be even harder to do that this year," Wyman said.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Media giants launch voting efforts ahead of the election

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nearly all of the major network news giants are launching new voter initiatives ahead of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Media companies have a long history of using their wide reach to promote voting efforts in the U.S. But ahead of this year's historic election, they are doubling down on those efforts to ensure that changes to voting procedures due to the pandemic don't dissuade voters from taking part.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general agrees to testify amid USPS outcry

DeJoy escorted through Congress. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to a request from top Democrats to testify at an "urgent" hearing before the House Oversight Committee next Monday about changes to the U.S. Postal Service.

Why it matters: Democrats have been raising alarms about widespread disruptions to the Postal Service, which some allege President Trump is attempting to undermine ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots. DeJoy is a wealthy businessman and longtime Republican fundraiser.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

House expected to vote on USPS legislation on Saturday

Photo: https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/81620-0

The House of Representatives will be called back from August recess on Saturday to consider legislation related to the U.S. Postal Service, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers say they have been inundated with complaints about policy changes by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that are disrupting the USPS ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots. DeJoy is a former fundraiser for President Trump, who defended him this weekend.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow