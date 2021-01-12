Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
A Visa card. Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Visa has terminated its proposed $5.3 billion purchase of Plaid, a San Francisco-based provider of analytics software that connects fintech startups to users' bank accounts, the Justice Department said in a statement.
Why it matters: The DOJ alleged in its civil antitrust lawsuit filed in November to block the merger that Visa is a "monopolist in online debit" and would eliminate Plaid's potential ability to compete in the online debit market.