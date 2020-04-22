Virtual reality startup Magic Leap cutting large portion of staff

Magic Leap said Tuesday it is significantly reducing its staff amid a further shift toward the enterprise side of virtual and augmented reality.

Between the lines: Magic Leap has gotten tons of money and buzz, but has yet to find a significant business for its VR/AR technology.

Magic Leap confirmed the cuts in a blog post, but didn't offer a specific number on the job reductions. The Information put the cuts at around 1,000 people, or about half the company's staff.

"While our leadership team, board, and investors still believe in the long-term potential of our IP, the near-term revenue opportunities are currently concentrated on the enterprise side," Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz said in the blog post.

