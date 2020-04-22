1 hour ago - Technology

Virtual reality startup Magic Leap cutting large portion of staff

Ina Fried

Photo: Magic Leap

Magic Leap said Tuesday it is significantly reducing its staff amid a further shift toward the enterprise side of virtual and augmented reality.

Between the lines: Magic Leap has gotten tons of money and buzz, but has yet to find a significant business for its VR/AR technology.

Magic Leap confirmed the cuts in a blog post, but didn't offer a specific number on the job reductions. The Information put the cuts at around 1,000 people, or about half the company's staff.

"While our leadership team, board, and investors still believe in the long-term potential of our IP, the near-term revenue opportunities are currently concentrated on the enterprise side," Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz said in the blog post. 

Ina Fried

Google to make shopping listings free

Google won't charge businesses to sell goods in its Shopping section, beginning later this month in the U.S. and globally over the course of the year, the company said on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Google is trying to eliminate fees for its services to ease the burden on small businesses and publishers, two categories that rely heavily on its services and are hurting badly amid the coronavirus' effect on the economy.

Apr 21, 2020 - Technology
Caitlin Owens

Public health is becoming more partisan

Data: Gallup, margin of error ±2 percentage points; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

There's a striking partisan divide on coronavirus-related topics, reflecting the growing divide between reality as President Trump presents it and the reality presented by experts and health care workers.

Between the lines: Some of these issues aren't open to interpretation. We either have enough coronavirus tests to track outbreaks, or we don't. Health care workers have enough masks, or they don't.

7 hours ago - Health
Bob Herman

Health care bailout fund reaches $175 billion

Hospitals have more taxpayer money coming their way. Photo: Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Hospitals, doctors' practices and other health care providers are getting another $75 billion in taxpayer money to cover the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the total pot of bailout funds to $175 billion.

The big picture: The first $30 billion has been dispersed to providers based on Medicare billings, which raised the ire of hospitals that treat higher amounts of poor patients and children. The federal government has said the next "targeted distributions" will go to providers in COVID-19 hotspots, rural hospitals and groups that predominantly treat Medicaid patients.

9 hours ago - Health