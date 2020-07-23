2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Virginia high school renamed to honor John Lewis

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Fairfax County School Board voted Thursday to rename Springfield's Robert E. Lee High School for the late civil rights titan Rep. John R. Lewis.

The big picture: The decision comes amid nationwide debates around renaming buildings and removing statues honoring Confederate figures. President Trump has been vocal against the name changes and toppling of monuments.

What they're saying: "The Board heard from students, teachers and staff members, families, and the community about the old name," School board chair Ricardy Anderson said, according to Fox 5. It was important for us to be mindful of these comments and to select a name that reflected the diversity and multiculturalism that currently exists at the school and in our community."

  • "Rep. Lewis was a champion of the Civil Rights movement, and our Board strongly believes this is an appropriate tribute to an individual who is a true American hero. We will also honor his life’s work by continuing to promote equity, justice, tolerance and service in the work that we do.” 

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
38 mins ago - Technology

Tech CEO hearing looks to be postponed

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A last-minute scheduling conflict with a planned memorial service for the late Rep. John Lewis has left the House Judiciary Committee likely to delay its long-planned hearing with the CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.

Why it matters: The hearing will represent the first time CEOs of Silicon Valley's biggest firms have appeared together to answer lawmakers' criticisms and charges of monopolistic behavior.

Axios
Updated 48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 15,429,889 — Total deaths: 631,811 — Total recoveries — 8,758,636Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 4,032,430 — Total deaths: 144,167 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: The wide range of symptoms is making it difficult to stop the disease Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million.
  4. States: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls for national response.
  5. World: White House says Trump and Putin discussed virus on phone call.
  6. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
  7. 1 🔇 thing: Lockdowns hush seismic noise around the world.
Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

Pompeo calls for "free world" to rise up against China

Pompeo speaks at the Nixon Library. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo aimed directly for Xi Jinping in a speech Thursday night, calling the Chinese leader "a true believer in a bankrupt totalitarian ideology" and a would-be global hegemon.

Background: Pompeo's was the last in a quartet of speeches from top Trump administration officials laying out what they portray as a battle for the survival of the free world against Beijing and its enablers — including more dovish allies and major U.S. companies.

