The Fairfax County School Board voted Thursday to rename Springfield's Robert E. Lee High School for the late civil rights titan Rep. John R. Lewis.

The big picture: The decision comes amid nationwide debates around renaming buildings and removing statues honoring Confederate figures. President Trump has been vocal against the name changes and toppling of monuments.

What they're saying: "The Board heard from students, teachers and staff members, families, and the community about the old name," School board chair Ricardy Anderson said, according to Fox 5. It was important for us to be mindful of these comments and to select a name that reflected the diversity and multiculturalism that currently exists at the school and in our community."